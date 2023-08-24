Pictures of a timeless world
Photo feature: Cool August morning at Vinny's fruit and vegetable stand on State Route 32 in Saugerties, Ulster County, New York.
This morning, I went on an adventure to think about what I’m writing in tomorrow’s article and find someplace interesting to finish the horoscope (subscribers, check Thursday at about 7 pm EDT). On the way, I stopped to visit my friend Vincent Neglia, who has operated a fruit and vegetable stand in Saugerties, New York for half a century. It’s up toward Hunter Mountain. He is networked with all the local farmers, orchards, beekeepers, dairies and someone who provides smoked trout. The photos below open in high resolution, with enough pixels to print — you’re welcome to do so. Some will need to be lightened, as printing decreases the contrast. I’ve gone for a somewhat dark and shadowy feeling more suited to the backlit screen. — efc
I miss farm stands. I miss the visual imperfections of fruit and vegetables that haven’t been so toyed with that they’ve lost their distinctive tastes and aromas. Not to mention the friendly conversations.
Beautiful presentation, but Im willing to bet that this will become MORE available. We are spreading the word about the superior taste and cleanliness offered by responsible small farmers. And, don't overlook the sheer FUN of shopping in a farmers market compared to a supermarket.