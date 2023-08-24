This morning, I went on an adventure to think about what I’m writing in tomorrow’s article and find someplace interesting to finish the horoscope (subscribers, check Thursday at about 7 pm EDT). On the way, I stopped to visit my friend Vincent Neglia, who has operated a fruit and vegetable stand in Saugerties, New York for half a century. It’s up toward Hunter Mountain. He is networked with all the local farmers, orchards, beekeepers, dairies and someone who provides smoked trout. The photos below open in high resolution, with enough pixels to print — you’re welcome to do so. Some will need to be lightened, as printing decreases the contrast. I’ve gone for a somewhat dark and shadowy feeling more suited to the backlit screen. — efc

Vinnie’s has been here for more than 50 years. He came up from the Bronx and started a small farm stand as a teenager with help from his family.

The smell of this garlic is exactly that of my grandmother’s kitchen.

Plums and Asian pears, all local.

Green beans and in the background, the house specialty, maple syrup.

A few of my closest friends.

Peaches grow in upstate New York.

Nice messy onions — perfect.

Nice low, filtered light at about 8:30 am.