Pisces January Corrected
There were some minor issues with the text. Here is the edited version.
PISCES Sun + Rising
One of the blessings of this year is that some of the pressure you've been under is going to be lifted. The feeling will be the kind of relief where the sound of an engine stops, and you suddenly realize how noisy it was — and you appreciate the silence. Yet the sound of an engine is not an appropriate metaphor as…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Planet Waves by Eric Francis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.