Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick's avatar
Patrick
3h

In some energy healing modalities, we talk about what perforates the chakras. Two things that come up are food allergies, as well as drug use and abuse. You’ve covered both subject matters pretty extensively in past talks. But at least it’s nice to be aware of the mechanics of the “heist“, and how so many people are just tripping into it blindly, only to come to their senses when a personal health crisis hits completely bewildered. :(

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jewell Starsinger's avatar
Jewell Starsinger
43m

This presentation knocked my socks off. Your point about the "unsexing" is prolly more important than most people realize. I have been told to STFU about transgender atrocities because that topic is "an unimportant distraction" from the bigger issues of today. Of course, I disagree. It seems to me that loss of sexual identity goes hand in hand with loss of personal power. Sexuality is the Motor of Creation. The yogis spend lifetimes getting tuned into it. But that's my schtick!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture