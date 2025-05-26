Astrology of ChatGPT
Chart data located by Planet Waves from the website code, on the day of the release of the "research edition" of artificial intelligence. We seem to be the only astrologers with a timed chart.
Good afternoon. In this edition I have an overview of the astrology of ChatGPT. Before I read that, I pay homage to the chart for ARPANET, which is functionally the beginning of the internet. Then I take apart the chart for the public release of ChatGPT.
Because we are investigative reporters and astrologers, we are usually on top of this kind of thing — and Cindy Tice Ragusa was. She knew this was going to be important, and found the time the front page had been updated that morning. Here you go…comments and questions welcome.
There is a striking and uncanny similarity in both charts: they have the Chiron-Eris conjunction about two years out — close, immiment, but not quite there. Here is my presentation.
This presentation knocked my socks off. Your point about the "unsexing" is prolly more important than most people realize. I have been told to STFU about transgender atrocities because that topic is "an unimportant distraction" from the bigger issues of today. Of course, I disagree. It seems to me that loss of sexual identity goes hand in hand with loss of personal power. Sexuality is the Motor of Creation. The yogis spend lifetimes getting tuned into it. But that's my schtick!