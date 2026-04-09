Planet Waves by Eric Francis for April 9, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately.

It looks a lot like Earth. NASA's Curiosity rover recently basked in a classic Red Planet vista as a colder season approaches. Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

Mars Enters Aries, Mercury Enters New Territory

Dear Friend and Reader:

This week’s horoscope looks at the transit of Mars through Aries, where it will be very busy for the next six weeks. Mars made its Aries ingress this afternoon, and Mercury comes out of its second shadow phase as well.

Reach out if you want to contact me. This is the time of year when I can do personal consulting. You can reply to this email, or write to me or my colleagues at cs@planetwaves.net. I also have excellent, helpful services at the Astrology Boutique, prime among them my Inner Light - Inner Peace readings.

If you upgrade to Founding Member of this Substack, I’ll include all 12 signs of both and a good bit besides.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

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The former Astrology Studio / Birthday Reading series has been replaced by the “In Motion” series of sign readings, published throughout the year. These readings include your solar return but go much beyond that idea, looking at transits that develop in your chart over the next 12 to 14 months. A solar return is the positions of the planets on one day; I am looking at movement throughout the whole year. In Motion readings are offered separately and also included with the Astrology Pass and the Galaxy Pass.

My Inner Light - Inner Peace readings are in the top-two annual editions, giving detailed, sensitive and human-centered readings that cover events lasting years into the future. That’s because so many important transits begin in 2026. In this reading, you will learn about the effects of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Chiron, as well as many of the smaller planets that are important factors in the mix.

ARIES Sun + Rising for April 9

Self-discovery can be violent. I don’t mean in the sense of a sledgehammer or gun (though sometimes so), but rather in the sense of asserting yourself in ways that bang into others and provoke reactions. Then there is the use of aggression as a cheap means of ‘self-actualization,’ a specialty of the digital age. With Mars passing through the last few degrees of Pisces this past week, you may have felt some of your paranoia or irrational fear squeezed out of you. As Mars enters your sign, you must discern which concerns are real and which are imaginary. Here in the digital simulacrum, anything can seem like anything. If you remain conscious, you can seek peaceful means to discover or assert who you are. This may be difficult, and you might find yourself acting out of character. If you’re paying attention, you will notice when you’re doing this. You don’t need to hurt yourself or others, emotionally or otherwise.

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Planet Waves for April 9, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,600! Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.

ARIES Sun + Rising

Self-discovery can be violent. I don’t mean in the sense of a sledgehammer or gun (though sometimes so), but rather in the sense of asserting yourself in ways that bang into others and provoke reactions. Then there is the use of aggression as a cheap means of ‘self-actualization,’ a specialty of the digital age. With Mars passing through the last few degrees of Pisces this past week, you may have felt some of your paranoia or irrational fear squeezed out of you. As Mars enters your sign, you must discern which concerns are real and which are imaginary. Here in the digital simulacrum, anything can seem like anything. If you remain conscious, you can seek peaceful means to discover or assert who you are. This may be difficult, and you might find yourself acting out of character. If you’re paying attention, you will notice when you’re doing this. You don’t need to hurt yourself or others, emotionally or otherwise.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Uranus is in its last moments in your sign for this 84-year cycle. It began its trip through Taurus in 2018, and this has been a wild ride for everyone — though especially for you. The combination of personal instability and being immersed in society’s obsession with technology has been challenging. You may have experienced this as the pressure to be who you are not, to believe what you know is not true, or to change your life in ways that are out of character. It will be helpful to review the past seven or eight years and see if you can notice the ways in which you’ve been pressured to change. You may decide you liked the old you better. You may not be able to go straight back, but you can reclaim some of what you love. Travel back in time and discover what you’ve left behind, and bring it back with you.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.