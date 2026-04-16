Planet Waves by Eric Francis for April 16, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately. The photos look better on a computer or tablet; so does the article layout. Tap the headline!

A kettle of hawks has arrived at Harshaw House. Photo by Eric.

Aries New Moon and the Mercury-Mars-Saturn Conjunction

Dear Friend and Reader:

Tonight’s Starcast gives my overview of the astrology of the next few days, and the horoscope below breaks it down by sign and rising sign in extended form.

The two principal events are the Aries New Moon on Friday, which activates the Chiron-Eris conjunction. The second is the triple conjunction of Mercury, Mars and Saturn, which I describe in Starcast and discuss at length in a special edition Starcast from yesterday.

This is going to be an unusual and pivotal few days. I cover what I see happening in the article associated with this horoscope, published throughout the Planet Waves network. Check your email or check our home page.

I’ll be covering events as they unfold on this Substack, mostly by audio, and also on the Planet Waves YouTube channel.

Meantime, reach out if you want to contact me. This is the time of year when I can do personal consulting. You can reply to this email, or write to me or my colleagues at cs@planetwaves.net. I also have excellent, helpful services at the Astrology Boutique, prime among them my Inner Light - Inner Peace readings.

If you upgrade to Founding Member of this Substack, I’ll include all 12 signs of both and a good bit besides.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

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Wetlands. Photo by Eric Francis.

The former Astrology Studio / Birthday Reading series has been replaced by the “In Motion” series of sign readings, published throughout the year. These readings include your solar return but go much beyond that idea, looking at transits that develop in your chart over the next 12 to 14 months. A solar return is the positions of the planets on one day; I am looking at movement throughout the whole year. In Motion readings are offered separately and also included with the Astrology Pass and the Galaxy Pass.

Are you wondering what the all of the current astrology you keep reading about means for you?

My Inner Light - Inner Peace readings are in the top-two annual editions, giving detailed, sensitive and human-centered readings that cover events lasting years into the future. That’s because so many important transits begin in 2026. In this reading, you will learn about the effects of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Chiron, as well as many of the smaller planets that are important factors in the mix.

ARIES Sun + Rising for April 16

If you think you’re being pushy, you may be imagining things. But you may also be approaching a prickly wicket. So you might want to go easy on yourself and on the various relationship situations in your life. With Mercury, Mars and Saturn about to merge in your sign, you’re in a potential crucible. The good thing is that it’s not really about other people and you don’t need to bring them into the discussion. And if someone close to you is going through their own adventure or misadventure, you don’t need to think it’s about you because it probably is not. However, you are working out deep inner stuff — it looks like some persistent resistance, that has its roots in denial — and it will be best to keep this personal and not in any way blame it on a partnership. There will be ways to establish mutual support if you remember the Gestalt Therapy mantra about you being you and them being them. Or you can safely compare notes in a few weeks. In any event, easy does it.

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Planet Waves for April 16, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,601. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.

ARIES Sun + Rising

If you think you’re being pushy, you may be imagining things. But you may also be approaching a prickly wicket. So you might want to go easy on yourself and on the various relationship situations in your life. With Mercury, Mars and Saturn about to merge in your sign, you’re in a potential crucible. The good thing is that it’s not really about other people and you don’t need to bring them into the discussion. And if someone close to you is going through their own adventure or misadventure, you don’t need to think it’s about you because it probably is not. However, you are working out deep inner stuff — it looks like some persistent resistance, that has its roots in denial — and it will be best to keep this personal and not in any way blame it on a partnership. There will be ways to establish mutual support if you remember the Gestalt Therapy mantra about you being you and them being them. Or you can safely compare notes in a few weeks. In any event, easy does it.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Porcupine Fireplace. Photo by Eric.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

The world is paranoid enough. You don’t need to bring any extra, though it may not seem easy to escape anxiety or panic attacks over the next few days. Remember your spiritual practice, whatever it might be — yoga, Pilates, meditation, nature, critters or whatever. The events unfolding have their origin in your 12th solar house, so you may want to dial in your favorite ancestors and see if they have information to offer you. It might be grandma or grandpa, or it might be the elder of your spiritual tradition, or a master of the Great White Lodge (Yogananda is always a handy go-to, and he sits by the phone). Start with your family. The aspect pattern is not exactly comfortable but there is crucial information about some ancestral baggage you’ve been dragging around that has only recently come to your attention. It does not matter whether this is ‘real’ or not; the metaphor is what counts. If you have a moment of awakening, don’t forget to stay awake.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.