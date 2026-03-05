Planet Waves by Eric Francis for March 5, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay has also been distributed separately.

Piece by piece, we are moving through the most concentrated astrology in decades. Today’s horoscope is focused on the last quarter Moon with the Sun conjunct centaur Nessus. The current pattern is reminiscent of a setup in 2014 about which I wrote the article Mercury, Weaving the Story of Nessus.

In the Starcast above, I describe the Sun-Mercury conjunction on Saturday, March 7. This is the midpoint of the Mercury retrograde process. The next major concentration of events is focused around the Pisces New Moon on March 18, followed by the Chiron-Eris conjunction on the 19th and then the equinox and Mercury stationing direct on the 20th. So we are in a relatively calm moment, though there will be a burst of activity between the 18th and the 20th.

These Events are Personally Relevant

If you’re wondering what all this astrology says about you, I am the only astrologer to prepare detailed personal readings about it. They are in the form of the Inner Light - Inner Peace annual edition. By now you know about these. If you’re not already a customer, you’ve probably decided to give them a miss. However, if you’re wondering about what is happening in your life and the world around you, I suggest you reconsider.

These are the only readings of their kind, which bring the current events in Aries and others later in the year into a personal context that will help you settle your mind, give you context and focus your purpose.

I am also doing personal consultations this time of year. I also do other forms of consulting. I work with a comparatively low retainer and in the spirit of Fritz Perls, I strive to get you what you need and have you move on efficiently.

Reach out if you want to contact me. You can reply to this email, or write to me or my colleagues at cs@planetwaves.net. I have excellent, helpful services at the Astrology Boutique, prime among them my Inner Light - Inner Peace readings.

If you upgrade to Founding Member of this Substack, I’ll include all 12 signs of both and a good bit besides.

Have fun. Pay attention.

Faithfully,

PISCES Sun + Rising for March 5

Keep calm and carry on. While that is not an original turn of phrase, it would be an original thing to do in this moment of chaos, confusion and despair. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, now is not the time to come to any final determinations about yourself or anything for that matter. For you, the direction of travel is mostly inward. But your ruling planet Jupiter turning to direct motion next week will give you a much better sense of your possibilities, and open up your creative flow. This will allow you to find solutions to problems that have been irritating you for the past five months as well as enter new territory. Human creativity is the most vital resource in the world right now, and it always is for you. Make sure that is your first go-to if you have any unmet needs or desires. Keep a close eye not only on your money but on potential new sources of income.

