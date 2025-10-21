Please forgive any typos. The copy team did not read this. For a better view of the photos, tap on the headline above. – efc

Foggy sunrise over the 1890 Harshaw House. Yes, this is New York, in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains. Photo by Eric.

Astrology remembers. It’s our most direct way to contact who we are, and who we were, before the digital torrent stole our lives and our futures.

Dear Friend and Reader:

First, a thought. I’ve been doing astrology publicly for 30 years, and I’ve always been reluctant to say that it is essential to our lives and our bienestar — our well-being. That seemed presumptuous.

There are many shores around one lake, as my Yoga Path teacher Varaj, himself a competent Vedic astrologer, was fond of saying. But consciousness is now in a state of chaos — which has many people in a trance of amnesia, of pessimism and fear.

Humans are forgetting why we exist. We are losing contact with ourselves and one another. We are having meaning itself wiped from our memories.

Astrology, especially under the principle of Chiron, is an ordering and organizing principle of consciousness. It’s part of the continuous flow of wisdom and commitment known as The Dharma.

Today, I believe that astrology is our most direct way to remember who we are, who we were and who we are becoming — before the digital torrent seemed to steal our lives and our futures. Astrology is so helpful at this one task, I now consider it essential as a means of seeing and embarking on the way forward in the digital world.

This is why I’ve been saying: Astrology remembers. Astrology holds our original keys. Astrology holds the thought form of who we are and who we are becoming.

The transits of today are a direct extension of the positions of the planets on the day you were born, connecting you to the unbroken web of time.

THE ORIGINAL LOOK — AS WE WERE, 1999. Note the Aquarius glyph in the title, acknowledging the Age of Aquarius.

As For the News: A New Home for Planet Waves

We are now into the production stage of building the new Planet Waves website. I spent the summer working with a former Apple designer to get the look of 20 different page classes. You may have no concept the work involved!

It’s taken a little longer than planned — and is a lot nicer than planned. Our current site is the product of something we’re all still recovering from — that being 2020.

Below is a sample of the new look and feel. It will include daily audio, a daily Oracle, horoscopes sorted by sign, and all readings available from the front page. This will be an excellent digital resource for every subscriber level — free, Core, Astrology Pass and Galaxy Pass.

The website will open with a dramatic photographic splash page. The mobile experience will be significantly upgraded, and there will be many enhancements that make it fun and easy to use.

(For those wondering why I have developed Substack [where you are now reading] as an alternate distribution platform, it’s easier to work on, there is a very nice mobile app, the pages are beautiful and the system goes direct-to-reader — much like the new website will.)

MOCK-UP OF THE NEW WEBSITE, FEATURING MY DAD…CLICK OR TAP…

The Fundraiser: Inner Light - Inner Peace

The 2026 annual edition, Inner Light - Inner Peace, is the fundraiser that will ensure we get this party started and staff the project once it’s launched. All proceeds from the annual will go to this long-anticipated project. Currently for $133 you get all 12 signs written and audio, fully shareable with family, of the best and perhaps last literate, human created astrology readings in existence.

These are professional, book-quality readings, written in plain language. As people who know me personally know, I devote myself with total commitment to the excellence, integrity and basic utility of astrology.

Dependable Source of Spiritual and Worldly Guidance

Now in their 28th year, my annual readings are a dependable source of spiritual and worldly guidance. They are a genre of their own; who else would write the equivalent of a book EVERY year? Well, I have, for many years running. And I’m doing it now.

I’ve decided that the 29th year (2027) will probably be my last. While I have yet to finalize that decision, there is an important goal I am working toward.

The 2027 annual edition will be called Chiron Return, celebrating the 50th anniversary (and Chiron return transit) of the discovery of Chiron. That project is already underway, compiled and edited by Sara Mononen, and will include the best book ever written about Chiron. We are going back to my original Chiron writing starting in 1995 and gathering everything I’ve written, through the present.

Yes, I’ve been writing about Chiron and the minor planets for that long. I am planning this as an ultimate summary of what I have been studying during these decades.

We Have Some Ground To Cover Before Then

For now, I am covering Chiron-Eris, Saturn-Neptune, all the outer planet sign changes and the wild current astrology we are experiencing and about to live through. This will include my first take on Chiron entering Taurus, its sign of discovery.

This will be presented in what promises to be my best annual readings ever, Inner Light - Inner Peace.

I would add this, for the intellectually inclined: I have discovered that astrology stands as a bridge between many spheres of consciousness, accessible through the mental plane. So far as I know, it’s the only way to tap the emotional, the spiritual and the “subconscious” using an idea framework.

But for this, you need the right astrologer. Doing astrology well verges on impossible, and putting it into coherent, fresh and alive writing is more than we can ask in 2025 — but it’s what I offer.

Remember who you are. Astrology remembers, and I bring The Dharma. Support your growth and the next stage of Planet Waves. Act as if to hold the world together.

Your faithful astrolover,