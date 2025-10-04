Waxing crescent, Greene County, photo by Eric Francis.

Good evening,

Planet Waves is seeking a part time customer service assistant. Rather than going to someplace like Craig’s List and starting with someone new, I am looking for someone familiar with Planet Waves and who has some understanding of the role we serve for our subscribers and clients. Someone who is passionate about helping us serve our clients and customers. That person is ideally a longtime subscriber or customer who believes in my work and has had positive experiences with my products.

This is a part time contractor position, perhaps 10 hours a week (more during busy seasons), with flexible hours. It is ideal for a retiree with some time and bandwidth on your hands. Candidates must be good at email, and have some experience with content systems like Substack or Wordpress. (Our sales system is in Woocommerce.) Familiarity with social media is a big plus.

Comfort With Online Systems

Advanced technical skills are not necessary but there must also be a comfort level with online systems and an appreciation for the power and beauty of digital tools. You will need to have a good computer, preferably a desktop so you have a larger screen and established desk.

This person would be helping our valued customers and clients with questions and solving problems in tandem with a technical person if needed. They would assist with product life-cycle and be aware of where we stand in the yearly schedule. And I need someone in tune with the philosophy of Planet Waves who is conversant in at least basic astrology as I do it at Planet Waves.

Work must be done in a patient rather than rushed manner, and my intent is to be proactive rather than reactive, that is, staying ahead of the game. Basic writing skills — an email, a letter, a descriptive paragraph — and an appreciation for ideas are essential. I am looking for someone who will be around for the long-run, as I prefer stability and so do my customers.

Most of Our Customers are Over 50

You will be speaking on the phone with some customers (though not most), if they need spoken word assistance. (Most of our customers are over 50 years old.)

If this describes you, please write to me at efc@planetwaves.net and pleaes begin your email with the exact words, including the exclamation point: Ahoy Eric Francis!

This is a paid position, however, the most successful people in my organization serve out of love and respect and also receive compensation for their work. We want someone whose life is not rushed and who has mental space available to grow and learn with Planet Waves. Working with us takes intelligence, patience and flexibility.

Please reread this letter so you pick up all the details. Also please visit this website to see the current extent of my product offerings.

Thank you for your interest.

Your faithful astrolover,