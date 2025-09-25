Planet Waves Monthly Horoscope for October — #1,577, with Starcast

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Note the “waves” with red logo header above, which is only used on this publication. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you should have received an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.” — efc

Catskill Mountain Sky. Photo by Eric Francis.

Note to Readers — October 2025 Horoscope

This email includes your October monthly readings. It’s based exclusively on the forthcoming Chiron-Eris conjunction in Aries. I explain that event in the Starcast above an an article that has gone out today, accessible to my paid subscribers on any level. Starcast is open to everyone; in a half-hour audio presentation, I put the conjunction into some context, both immediate and historical.

I’m also planning a video about it, potentially Friday. Astrology is visual and this will help you get a sense of what’s happening and why it’s so significant.

We don’t need to look far to see the collective effects of the conjunction — events of the past two weeks describe it perfectly. Yet it will have individual effects that differ for everyone, and in the horoscope below I frame that for the Sun and rising signs.

If you know your Chiron sign (pretty easy to look up), my horoscopes are valid for that placement as well. I write each and all of them to be interesting to everyone. Each takes a different perspective on the same planetary pattern. That is the art of the horoscope: seeing the same thing 12 distinct ways.

If you have not yet availed yourself of my midyear readings, they offer an hour of new video, plus the past four years of written annuals for each of the signs. This is the only place to go back four years on my annual editions, and I promise the old ones are just as meaningful as the new ones. Tap on the flower art below.

Meaning is context, and I use astrology to offer you both.

Thanks for your business and your trust.

Your faithful astrolover,

PS — Here is the September monthly horoscope with the paywall removed. Thank you to my paying horoscope subscribers for supporting all of Planet Waves. — efc

See a showcase of all of my products and services at the Astrology Boutique . Tap below for access to the Easy Does It midyear reading.

Ten-minute video previews of readings for all the signs are located on our YouTube channel .

Planet Waves for October 2025 — by Eric Francis