Photo by Eric Francis

Dear Friend and Reader:

I’m not sure how to get through the collective amnesia of the past four years. I never really know how to speak to the trauma, collective and individual, that was inflicted on us.

I’m not sure I want to be the one who adds up the costs we have all paid, the love lost, the terror of ourselves and one another inflicted, and the trust squandered. The children told they would kill their grandparents. Relatives excluded from the holiday table, or the family itself. And the general disruption of relationships and tradition that has the mark of an invading army, determined to conquer society.

Consider how many people today say they have no friends, and how many only have friends in remote cities they keep in touch with via the internet.

Consider the people who have observed the many signs that we’ve experienced something planned, scripted and orchestrated, but who won’t let themselves believe that it was anything other than unfortunate random events.

Were we not still dragging all of this stuff around, the astrology of April would be more meaningful — and to you, it may be. I am reluctant to hype this event and to raise expectations.

But I’ve never seen anything quite like these events, and this is the most interesting eclipse I’ve seen since the one on Aug. 11, 1999 (my first article about that one was called Thinking of You on Judgment Day). Yet instead of “the great king of terror” coming from the sky (as Nostradamus predicted, apparently referencing the Cassini mission to Saturn), we will meet the teacher of healing himself, Chiron.