Sunrise at Walkway Across the Hudson. This is an old train bridge turned into part of the Empire State Trail, on the Highland side. Photo by Eric Francis.

Note to In-House Subscribers — We will add these extra Substack posts to your My Account feed tomorrow, on a single page called “Substack Extras.” For those who appreciate these spot astrology posts and casts, Substack is a great place to come back into the fold as a Planet Waves subscriber. This service features integrated text, email, web, images, audio, video, commenting and messaging. Best of all, I can post spontaneously because I don’t need the help of a web developer. My weekly and monthly astrology content is included. — efc

Mars Enters Aries; Venus square Pluto

This post has not been professionally proofread.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Tuesday is Mars’s day of the week — and a big day for the red planet. I’m here to describe the actual astrology rather than make “predictions.”

This will be as brief a post as I can make it including the essentials. As I mentioned yesterday, Mars is coming out of a conjunction with Neptune in very late Pisces.

Tuesday has some unusual properties. The first is that Mars enters Aries — returning to its primary domicile at the start of the zodiac. When this happens, Mars crosses what is called the “Aries Point,” a highly sensitive spot that is, physically, the location of the Sun at the vernal equinox. That, in turn, is the first degree of the zodiac.

Magnification, Resonance and an Intersection

The effect of the Aries Point is magnification, resonance, and it creates an intersection between the private and the public realms. I’ve described it as feeling like your apartment is set up in the middle of a busy intersection, or as Takling Heads described it, “the world crashes into my living room.”

It has many energetic branches into other signs (the quarters, the cross quarters, and others), but there’s nothing like the original. And we’re about to get it. You can see it in this chart, set for around 11 am Tuesday ET, with Mars at 00 ARIES 00. I’ve left in Neptune (the blue trident) so you can see where it just was.

Where is all that drive and energy of Mars going to go? Mars is coming out of conjunction with Neptune — this seems like a bit of a reality shock. A little while ago, I had a question that I posed to the Planet Waves Intelligent Archive and Oracle, and I got this response, a horoscope from nearly 20 years ago. The Oracle responds only to the time of the query — not the text or the astrology. Here goes:

Mar,s now toward the end of its journey through your sign, is encouraging you to be scrupulously honest. You know how possible it is for you to get away with anything, which is in part a measure of your talent and in part a measure of the trust that people have in you. It's not easy having your integrity be on the line each and every day, but that's the fact of your life. To the conscious, power and privilege come with a cost, which is being real at every moment as an act of will. You've done this before and you know how good it feels. Set the example and others will catch on.

One does not read the whole chart all at once; you take it in bites.

The Venus-Moon-Pluto Pattern

There is a second pattern, involving the counterpart of Mars, which is Venus — also in its primary domicile, Taurus. With Pluto in its new sign, we get all kinds of new patterns and new messages.

Venus in early Taurus is square (90-degrees, red lines in the center) to Pluto. This is emotionally intense, potentially lonely, and can feel “driven” by a mysterious emotional force. Venus square Pluto also conflates sex with power, and on a good day can manifest as that antique thing once known as lust.

Part of our modern mythology is that women have evolved past this feeling, though artists, astrologers and some therapists know better.

So we have a simultaneously potent day for both of the planets that describe the rapidly evaporating human quality (qualities) known as attraction, passion, sex differentiation and many of its sort.

Then the Moon Jumps In

One last item for the mix: just at the moment Mars enters (ingresses) Aries, the Moon enters Aquarius. So we have hot, passionate, loves to be dripping (with sweat) Venus in Taurus, hot Mars in hot Aries, and all lined up with the cool Moon and cool but intense Pluto in Aquarius.

This is a nice blend of temperatures. Happy sex vibes are a blend of minding one’s manners and accepting that for anything to happen, someone needs to be a bit cheeky. And sex vibes are inherently a factor in all social exchanges, if the people involved are alive.

That’s what I have for you tonight!

I’ll be up for a bit — comments and questions welcome and encouraged. That’s the other great thing about Substack — whenever I’m working, I’m here all day. Note, the Chiron Return Substack is a different publication — beautiful as well, mainly centered on audio (it’s associated with my radio program on Pacifica).

A sample program is below — easy listening, music and poetry.

With love,