This is the Substack edition of Planet Waves. Core, Backstage and Galaxy subscribers can find the same materials in your My Account area. For a much nicer layout, open this page in a browser by clicking or tapping the headline above. — efc

Ashokan Reservoir spillway, April 17, 2024. Photo by Eric Francis. More details at bottom.

Dear Friend and Reader:

I read a week ago in the New York Post’s astrology column (not its horoscope, they have both) that after the April 8 eclipse, the drama is not over — we still have the “even bigger” Jupiter-Uranus conjunction of April 20.

Jupiter is pretty big and Uranus can shake a mountain. The conjunction between the two of them is a 13-year event, and it’s described in exuberant terms by Richard Tarnas in his book Prometheus the Awakener.

I don’t have the book (about Uranus) handy, but back when things meant something, Jupiter meeting up with Uranus in this way signified meetings between great people, creative and technological breakthroughs and spontaneous moments of revelation and discovery.

Today, you could discover the ultimate secret to the universe, get distracted, click on a cool-looking banner and forget what it was.

Pay attention to who you meet in these days. Pay attention to what begins. Never sign your life away — leave room for the unexpected (Uranus) and for learning and growth (Jupiter). There is more to come.

Share

Ashokan reservoir spillway, April 17, 2027.

Concentrated Points of No Return

Both the eclipse and the conjunction represent significant personal and cultural developments (which I have been selling as a kind of fused event) — though eclipses have a way of dragging vast numbers of people into their sphere.

This is true even when they’re not visible; they are actual multidimensional events in space and time, and represent concentrated points of no return. The Moon and the Sun are right nearby; they are natural forces in the everyday world, connected with maleness, femaleness, the tides, the seasons and going to the beach.

When there is an earthquake felt in New York City right before an eclipse, The New York Times has to write an article saying no, it wasn’t caused by the eclipse. When an earthquake happens around a conjunction, nobody has heard of the conjunction.

But you have, and the meeting of Jupiter and Uranus is upon us. It takes place in Taurus on Saturday, right after the Sun enters Taurus. It also coincides with the Scorpio Full Moon (that’s on Tuesday, April 23) and the end of Mercury retrograde (two days later).

Our lives already have an out-of-control feeling, and this is like driving a little too fast when you come up on a series of tricky interchanges. The one thing you can do is slow down, keep your eyes on the road and maybe ask a co-pilot (friend, colleague, roommate, hitchhiker) to read the highway signs.

If eclipses are a point of no return, remember: with this conjunction happening now, we’re still there. There’s still time to make real decisions.

Spillway Gorge, downstream from the reservoir. Photo by Eric Francis.

What Was Your Initiation?

I suspect that for many, the 4/8 eclipse conjunct Chiron represented an initiation of some kind. An initiation means “to begin,” but it can also mean a rite of passage or a trial by fire. Such are always summonings to awakening. By “awakening” I mean to the true sobriety of your own consciousness.

Many are called; few respond. That eye of the centaur was a narrow passage. Chiron can represent painful experiences that (more often than not) we’re ultimately grateful for. It can also call up the need for healing past injuries or inherited wounds.