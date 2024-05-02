[Planet Waves on Substack] Weekly Astrology for May 2, 2024

ARIES

Orient your psychic state around what you think people think of you and you’ll discover a formula for misery. State that in a succinct and original way, you can get a patent and make a lot of money. However, you’ve got something much better going on, which is a formula for true contentment. There are two facets: one is living with uncertainty, and the other is trusting yourself in the midst of movement and rapid change. You might think that self-trust is about believing everything you think. (That’s better for forming a cult.) Trusting yourself is like surfing or riding a skateboard: a constant, and verging on unconscious, process of adjusting your balance from instant to instant. Drift off and you can wash out; disconnect from your senses and you’ll wind up on the ground or in the water. Stay connected to yourself and you’ll discover how beautiful and how valuable you and your ideas are. To that end, one good question is worth far more than a thousand flimsy answers.

Click or Tap. Now Ready!

TAURUS

To find out how much of what shapes your character is an external idea imposed upon you, you’ll need to become something of a rebel. That merely means doing what you want because it’s what you want to do. Experimenting with small choices will teach you a lot: doing something interesting after work instead of going right home, or leaving the house early and meeting up with someone before your scheduled day gets started. These experiments can include feeling what you feel instead of stuffing it. You will know you’re succeeding when you get to the guilt barrier: that thorny, internal zone where you get caught in emotional brambles or barbed wire. You can turn back, or you can get the machete or bolt cutter out, chop and clip your way through, and find out what’s on the other side. Anyone who impregnated your mind with such a boundary didn’t want you to go in there, but it’s the only way to discover what you need to know.