Photo by Eric Francis

GEMINI Weekly for June 6, 2024. Other signs below paywall.

Thursday’s glorious New Moon in Gemini is an invitation to far greater possibilities than you’ve considered at any time recently. A shadow that has lingered over your consciousness for quite a while — potentially for years — has been dispelled by the light. So much that seemed to bind you to irrational fears has given way to a sense of what you want for yourself. However, though anything is possible, align yourself with what you truly desire the most. This is calling for an evaluation: a true self-inquiry into what you both desire and need at this time in your growth. Do not judge on the basis of the past. Start with exactly where you are right now, and let that be the point of orientation. You can get anywhere from here, as long as you know exactly where ‘here’ is. Open your eyes and look around. Check the calendar. Check your map.