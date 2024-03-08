I focus these events for Pisces in the new Astrology Studio, coming Saturday

PISCES THIS WEEK by Eric Francis

Sunday’s stunning New Moon in your birth sign is the beginning of a series of events that favor and energize Pisces in a way that I’ve never seen before. Yet as someone once wrote, “The stars in their courses may guide us, though it’s you who must row the boat.” That means to do what you know must be done. Keep yourself organized, so that disorder does not slow you down. It’s worth the investment of slowing down and sorting your affairs for an hour every day to ensure that you get maximum use of your thought-power and time. Much of the external support that will benefit you is available locally, in your immediate surroundings. If you find yourself having a particular need, look in your home first; then on your street; then in your neighborhood. There are also business opportunities in your immediate environment. If you think your town ain’t got no heart, you just gotta poke around.