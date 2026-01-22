Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Jan. 22, 2026, #1,590, with open access Starcast.

Sunrise Thursday over Cassay Meadow, Greene County. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good afternoon —

This page includes your weekly horoscope and Starcast. In these readings, I’m mostly looking at the Sun conjunct Pluto on Friday and Neptune entering Aries Monday, though I many factors into account.

Do you ever have the feeling, “I wish I knew then what I know now”? That’s how you’re likely to feel about my Inner Light readings if you find one in five years. They will be interesting, giving you understanding about what happened. If you read them now, the information will be more vital and valuable. There is a lot in these readings that will help you make better decisions in our most unusual moment.

This link will show you your purchasing options. The audio readings, called Inner Peace, are underway and I anticipate I’ll be done with them late next week.

Reach out if you want contact me. You can reply to this email, or write to me or my colleagues at cs@planetwaves.net.

With love,

Photo by Danielle Voirin.

Inner Light is done. From the Aquarius Reading:

Saturn Conjunct Neptune in Aries

Chiron and Eris are providing the impulse to awaken and stay awake. Saturn and Neptune will be forming a conjunction in Aries, the other of the twin conjunctions. Without getting into the strange history of this event and how rare it is and why, let’s cut to the chase and I will tell you what I think this means.

And that is: resources. New material. The ability to take things that might not normally go together and combine them in an original way. Without Saturn and Neptune, the Chiron-Eris conjunction might feel irritating and unsubstantial; with Saturn and Neptune, you have fuel and raw materials to work with.

There are many ways to think of this. Saturn provides discipline and structure; Neptune provides inspiration. The two are useless without one another. By “new material” I do not mean a movie script or novel something. I mean that you have new material to enrich your mind and your inner quest for truth. You are being guided to enrich yourself and to feel the benefits that brings.

Then that enrichment can be turned into anything you want to think, do or express — as long as you meet one condition: be true to yourself.

It seems simple. But that is the journey. The entirety of the spiritual trip and the therapy trip and the right livelihood and the authentic relationship trip is about one thing only: being real with yourself. And if you ever start to slack, you can be sure that Pluto will give you a friendly, meanful kick in the ass.

Planet Waves Weekly for Jan. 22, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.