Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Dec. 17, 2025, horoscope #1,588

Please note that the email version of this page went out with the byline of the production staff member who created the page. I am the author of the horoscope. — efc

Sagittarius Sunrise, Scorpio Moonrise. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good afternoon —

The subscriber horoscope below describes the Sagittarius New Moon for all the signs and rising signs. there is also a video that will walk you through the chart. I have devoted Starcast above to Mars entering the Family Hunger Games pattern. It will peak between Christmas and New Years. My podcast above is suitably encouraging of caution.

This is the alignment in early-to-mid Capricorn that I’ve covered in three articles. The most recent covered Mars moving through Libra in August and September. The prior was from earlier this year about healing family sexual trauma. Prior to that was the original article, The Family Hunger Game, one of the most visited articles in Planet Waves history. I will keep coming back to it.

As an astrologer, I’m committed to covering news events and cool developments in the sky. But as a servant of Chiron and the Inner Light, I am here to provide a source of essential healing viewpoints, materials and resources. This may be in addition to your therapy or recovery path; or it may be used as a stand-alone. My use of astrology requires that I not play the “spiritual bypass” game and that I be willing to handle subjects that are not suitable for the dinner table.

Astrology is a helpful and potent healing tool, in the right hands. It can also do plenty of damage, which is why every astrologer must understand what it means to do no harm, to the greatest extent possible on this plane of existence.

With love,

Planet Waves Weekly — By Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising