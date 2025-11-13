Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 13, 2025 — #1,584, with Starcast

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you will soon receive an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this article, the horoscope and Starcast in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.” — efc

Scorpio sunrise over Casay Meadow. Photo by Eric Francis.

Mercury Retrograde Underway

Dear Friend and Reader:

Two things happened around this event — first, the U.S. federal government closure deadlock was resolved, though nobody really understands the terms of the deal or why it was closed in the first place. If this were sports, nobody would stand for it. The beauty of professional athletics is that everyone sees and understands the game. So the journalists covering it have to tell the truth about what happened.

Second, I associate Mercury retrograde with the revelation of information. And within two hours of a timed prediction I put into writing on Sept. 1, there was a burst of information in the matter of Pres. Trump’s relationship to “vacation coordinator” Jeffrey Epstein and various women who got caught in that web.

I covered that in a special edition podcast Wednesday and will have more comprehensive coverage on Friday’s edition of Planet Waves FM.

We have grown to expect wholly atrocious conduct from “world leaders.” But I still wonder why people stand for this. Politics is “whatever the traffic will allow,” meaning the approval and acceptance, or the opposite, comes from the ground, not from the top. It’s astonishing to me how many people who have so many opinions about sex and sexual abuse are not furious about these revelations.

I guess as Lou Reed said in 1989 or so, “It’s hard to give a shit these days.” But for all the pearl-clutching and agonizing over “rape culture”…the endless scandals and cancellations…and then the real thing emerges and…yawn. This…is…digital. Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about.

Taurus moonrise over Casay Meadow. Photo by Eric Francis

Fancy Beginning, Lunar Movements

The fancy flourish at the beginning of the retrograde was Mercury backing into a conjunction with Mars on Wednesday. This is a perplexing form of hot-headedness, potentially containing the ingredients of bad decisions and over-generalizations.

Yet at its best, retrograde Mercury conjunct Mars gives rise to real questions, including questioning one’s own opinion, or discovering that you overlooked a few things.

Meantime, the Moon is waning toward the new phase, on Nov. 20. This is an impressive lunation with Mercury making yet another conjunction — this time to the Moon and the Sun. So it’s a New Moon conjunct Mercury retrograde.

Before that: the Moon entered Virgo Wednesday evening. It’ll enter Libra at 4:43 am EST on Saturday, Nov. 15. Then it will enter Scorpio on Monday, Nov. 17 at 4:44 pm EST. The next day retrograde Mercury re-enters Scorpio, followed by the New Moon conjunct Mercury overnight Wednesday to Thursday, Nov. 19-20.

So far, Mercury retrograde is off to a rollicking start. More on Starcast above, and on Friday’s Planet Waves FM.

With love,

Coverage of Epstein File Astrology - Trump Reckoning 11/11

Wednesday I did a special podcast on what I’ve been calling the Trump Reckoning. This turned out to be a bipartisan data dump on the Epstein matter. Coverage will continue on Friday’s Planet Waves FM.

