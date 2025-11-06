Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 6, 2025 — #1,583, with Starcast

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you will soon receive an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this article, the horoscope and Starcast in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.” — efc

Campfire site (photographed in moonlight) behind my house felt secluded by little trees all summer. When the leaves fell off, the view of an 80-acre hay field and former dairy cow pasture was revealed. From left to right, it looks like about a mile. Photo by Eric Francis.

Mercury Retrograde Notes

Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Sunday, Nov. 9. It will slide back into Scorpio on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and finally resume direct motion on Saturday, Nov. 29 (during Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S.). There is a very unusual New Moon in Scorpio conjunct retrograde Mercury on Thursday, Nov. 20. One of the most distinctive features is at the beginning, when on Wednesday, Nov. 12, retrograde Mercury forms a conjunction to Mars in early Sagittarius. This would appear to be a personal turning point and also a collective one (per events developing in the chart for the presidential inauguration back on Jan. 20 — so recently and so long ago). More details in the Starcast program above. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis.

Planet Waves for Nov. 6 — by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising.

Mercury retrograde in the spiritual quest angle of your solar chart may finally have you asking big questions. But don’t be too hard on yourself — your chart suggests you might be experiencing some guilt or resentment. If true, those are the feelings to work with. The planets warn that you must keep an open mind about all things philosophical and mystical and even acknowledge that certain elements of religion offer wisdom — as long as they don’t lead to guilt. The real issue is narrowness, which is a side effect of self-criticism. It’s true that you’ve taken on some of the harsh self-concepts inflicted on you by teachers and early caregivers. This might include your parents, but I’m not sure that’s true in this situation. I think it’s someone else. In any event, they were not correct in their assessment of you or your abilities.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Sex is usually held as a moral issue, and an economic issue, and then something about power. All three define as a commodity to be traded, withheld as punishment or offered as reward. Rarely is it considered something about creativity or friendship or spiritual growth. Women are believed to control the supply; men are said to provide the demand. But this is another typical inversion, and many women are desperate for attention, contact, appreciation or fulfillment. And as your friendly neighborhood astrologer, I can tell you that many people are angry about this, and are filled with a sense of resignation that it will never be any other way. I don’t know about that, but the ‘any other way’ involves getting over guilt and taboo and recognizing that sex is not a bargaining chip but a creative play space.

