Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Oct. 16 — #1,580, with Starcast on Libra New Moon

Planet Waves for Oct. 16, 2025 — by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising.

All of the above adds up to one of the most tremendous moments of your potential in life so far. This will come through awakening to the disembodiment problem of digital conditions, addressing the issue, and then proceeding with your life where we are now: under the ocean of digital conditions.

If the aspects you’re experiencing describe anything, it’s the potential to reverse that process of disembodiment and find your way back to yourself. Living your truth is not an optional choice under aspects as potent as this. As the influences take hold, your only choice will be among the options of how to stay aware; anything else is likely to result in chaos.

In the words of A Course in Miracles, the journey back to yourself “is merely the reawakening of the knowledge of where you are always, and what you are forever. It is a journey without distance to a goal that has never changed.”

So you don’t have to go as far as you may think, or change as much as you may believe. But remember, whether you’re seeking astrology or any other source of wisdom, “Truth can only be experienced. It cannot be described and it cannot be explained.”

And as these events develop in Aries, you are being invited to experience your existence — directly, boldly and courageously — in what will truly evolve as a dance with your destiny.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

When large, influential planets change signs, the whole world is affected — and many people experience the change directly. It’s especially noticeable at the beginning, and when there are major aspects — and both are true now.

Aries represents your inner core identity and your inner life, and Saturn and Neptune are about to arrive here, nearly simultaneously.

If Aries (wherever it lands) represents one’s sense of being, and you have it in the mysterious, nonphysical 12th house where things get lost, that’s a way of saying that you may have a tendency to be disassembled (meaning out of body and out of mind) — especially under digital conditions.

I know this sounds like a ridiculous notion for Taurus and it may not affect your exercise or diet regimes. It’s more about how you think of yourself, relate to yourself and experience your mind on the physical plane. Are you connected from your source of motivation through to your capacity to direct your life? How much do you rely on denial as a tool for getting through the week?

This set of factors is the very thing that is reversing under the influence of the two conjunctions in Aries, Chiron + Eris and Saturn + Neptune. Chiron-Eris represents a somewhat shocking awakening to who you are. Then the addition of Saturn-Neptune provides what feels like the ability to shape and sculpt your sense of your own being.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Gemini is the sign associated with the local world: the household, the neighborhood, the villa and the village. Opposite Gemini is Sagittarius, the sign of the big world and the greater universe. So while in one sense you live in the local world, in another you spend your life facing the greater world, and all the cosmic possibilities.

This can at times be overwhelming, though your point of grounding is to live in a smaller space of consciousness. Yet under the influence of Uranus in Gemini, you’re going to want to exist in a greater space, with greater potential. This may manifest as a profoundly urgent need.

Fortunately, you have space to maneuver. And you may find it fairly close to home — for example, in the form of a deep rethinking of your personal values, and being much bolder about your social activities.

But really, you’re unlikely to start there. The ‘values’ element is just a constant reminder to be true to your values whether you’re relating to an individual, a group of any kind, or an organization. Values mean knowing what is truly important to you. Values are what you organize your priorities around. Amidst many other changes, this is the place to drop your anchor, and the counterpoint around which you will be able to maintain your sanity and find some peace and happiness.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Planets are now in the process of leaving Taurus, Capricorn and Pisces, important feminine signs. They are collecting in Aries, Gemini and Aquarius, highly influential masculine signs.

You are likely to be already feeling this. Your nature is receptive; Cancer is a feminine water sign. The increasing absence of planets in the water signs is going to put some pressure on you to take up some of that excess energy; to be an emotional grounding point. But you must be careful, because there is only so much energy you can handle.

You must evaluate every person and every situation carefully and thoughtfully and determine what to do. Begin with small experiments. Monitor your stress level. Monitor your most important relationship within the natural world: that between you and your gut. This is your essential boundary between you and the wider environment.

It will be more important than ever that you spend time near water and near trees. This is not for the purposes of “vacation” but rather for living in a way that honors the compatibility between the Earth and your body.

LEO Sun + Rising

Saturn conjunct Neptune is the synthesis of the impossible. And nowhere does this work better than on a quest for personal development, which is always like transforming air into oak. Synthesis implies a new substance, unlike either of its constituent substances.

There is a crucial element to this process, which is transitioning out of defining yourself by your involvements (or entanglements) with others, and holding yourself at the center of your existence. From there, a new kind of relating both to yourself and others will emerge. It will be necessary, as you awaken from the many distractions that your illusions about other people have created. When you have a clear view of yourself, others will manifest to you in much more meaningful and tangible ways, as they really are. However, like most other factors in your astrology for the next two years, this emerges from the inside out. Your need for growth is driving your whole existence forward.

Soul is something we create and synthesize as a matter of will. And that is what you are being called to do. You contain the seed of this and have been working on it for many years. Now, your learning and growth will be fully engaged. The dramas in the world around you will serve as a stage, a background and as inspiration, and will teach you much.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

Family baggage presents one of the most challenging conditions that we face, particularly surrounded by all these devices that present a distorted view of our families and our relationships.

Though there may be dramatic changes in your professional situations, and transformations in your relationships, your closest family bonds are a crucial point of grounding your whole existence. They are a place to come back to, and bonds to honor.

The metaphor if you do not have children is about respecting what you create. We live in a time when most creative work product is considered instantly disposable. This is another way of saying that it seems to lack any actual effect. It’s difficult to know what that effect really is, since the mental chaos level is so high and most people are so disconnected from their own sense of being because we exist in two dimensions at once. And those dimensions rarely overlap exactly.

In such a state, going deep is essential; and so is determining that what is deep is what is real. If you get your “news” from memes and X, and if you consider opinions to be a source of information, that’s evidence of not going deep. Rather, going deep is doing the hard work of making up our own mind, and making the daily effort to remain connected to the people around you.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Most of what we experience every day is our surroundings, though the other thing we experience is our response to them. The combination of environments and our responses determines what is possible.

Yet much of the time, the environment prevails. A seed that may thrive in one climate will not germinate or survive in another. And many brilliant developments have emerged and thrived under adversity.

As humans we have the power to choose our response — if we are aware of the environment, and also self-aware. Usually, it’s invisible. It exists below the level of perception and therefore the ability to evaluate developments and respond consciously. This will call on your self-creative abilities as well as your relational abilities. You will have invitations and then options for what to do with them. The question that few people ask is, “What is happening in the world and how does it affect me?” To answer this requires a creative response to one’s perceptions.

I recognize that there are some people who must be initiators, or feel that they must. They make the world, and do a good job of convincing us that it’s true. You may be one of them. My reading of your astrology says that this is a time for you to learn how to respond appropriately to your environment: to see it for what it is, and to take circumstances, developments and events as both qualities that arise from your evolutionary process and also that challenge you to be your highest creative self.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

The most important thing that anyone with strong Scorpio can know about themselves is the work that’s right for you is the work that’s worth doing without getting paid. I’m not saying to work for free; I’m saying that if you’re doing something that you would not do for no compensation, it may not be the right work. Or said another way, if you’re merely working for money, you’re unlikely to be very happy. Or said yet another way, your life is not about “work/life balance” but rather finding the right thing to do every day — and thereby having the basis for a well-lived life.

This can be challenging and many are getting a late start. Though all others who succeeded in that late start will tell you it was worth it.

More significant than well-lived is that your work simply must promote your self-development, or you will be somewhere in the range from malcontent to miserable. And this involves daily activity into which you can throw your whole being.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

For about a year, Saturn and Neptune will dance back and forth between Pisces and Aries, finally forming one conjunction on Feb. 20, 2026. This is happening concurrently with the Chiron-Eris conjunction, in the same house and the same sign.

If Aries 5th is your personal art studio, think of Saturn and Neptune as materials to work with. Saturn provides substance and structure; Neptune provides imagination and inspiration. The key to having these two planets in aspect is getting those factors working together.

Too often, they create a kind of dull response, with Saturn extinguishing the inspiration of Neptune. However, this will be happening in Aries, where you have a lot of drive. There is nothing like necessity to inspire creativity, and that’s what you’re about to get. Between these four factors — contained in two conjunctions that last well over a year — you have everything you need to recreate and reinvent yourself; and to make self-creation a way of life. This will necessarily apply to all that you do — whether you’re talking about work, art, raising your kids, your relationships or whatever.

I would encourage you to set your mind to “response” mode. Let everything you do be a response to something, whether internal or external. There will be plenty in your external environment to respond to; it will be very helpful if you remain aware of your inner being, and to do that, you will need to work consciously at it. There will be plenty coming from outside you.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Between spring 2025 and spring 2026, Saturn and Neptune will dance around over the 4th house cusp and finally make a conjunction in the first degree of Aries. This is the thing that has not happened going as far back as we can check, which is 1 B.C. It’s fair to say: unprecedented. Therefore, not really predictable, but somewhat readable.

This is an opportunity to reshape your life from the inside out. There is a theme of facing fear with both Saturn and Neptune moving over an angle (your solar 4th place counts).

Yet that’s merely a kind of by-product of such a potentially self-creative transit. Saturn-Neptune describes the potential for synthesis of a kind you’ve never experienced before.

Remember that Saturn rules your sign; so imagine it going deep into the core of who you are at your roots, and there meeting Neptune, which brings with it all the power of the rivers, the seas and the geological fault lines of the Earth (Neptune rules all three).

This transit will affect everyone around you. So it’s vital that you be real with them — and gentle with them — not in the spirit of ruling the roost, but of being responsible for your life, and also responsible to them.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

The placement of Aries describes why you are an “idea person.” Yet this goes so deep as to reach the point that you are an idea. Or said another way, we are all ideas, but you experience yourself as one.

I suspect that you may find this appealing and something you identify as true for you. Admittedly, it takes high intelligence; I think that in our time, most people think they are their image, or the sum total of what they consume. Some more advanced souls identify with their contribution to the community or society. This brings in the role of leadership and setting an example.

But an idea? I think this is more than poetic. The resounding message of the ’25-’27 era will be that you tend to become like the ideas you have about yourself and about life. The challenge involves how those ideas are likely to be radically different from those of the people around you, and that’s going to create some tension. This goes along with the fundamental theme of Pluto in Aquarius emphasizing the tension between groups and individuals. Most people give in because it’s not easy to hold your integrity.

However, my take is that you will not be in any mood to be told what to think or what to do. There have been times slightly like the one that’s approaching, and by slightly I mean like two on a scale of eleven.

PISCES Sun + Rising

With the “out with the old, in with the new” philosophy particularly adored in the digital age, we have watched the world — and something fundamental to our humanity — be gutted.

Here is the problem with digital technology: it’s about one’s spiritual orientation more than it is about institutions or gadgets.

It’s about what has happened to us and who we have become. We are the ones whose integrity has been compromised, replaced with the facade of bright, shiny (and seemingly tidy) digital consciousness, always ready for a software update — and when new software does not work, a new device.

Yet under this glossy edifice, the already tenuous condition of humanity has been profoundly weakened. We have gone mad with obsession over image. We have come to think of our bodies as wreckage and rebuildable — and they are not. The result is that people generally have become extremely easy to infiltrate. Yet only you can stand as the guardian of your own integrity. Other people may care, a little, but only you can make the decisions and take the actions that honor and protect your spiritual and biological core. This is good for you and for everyone around you.

It all starts with you, and you cannot expect more than you are not only willing to give, but actually give. Do not expect others to generally conduct themselves this way, but when you find people who do — those are keepers.

