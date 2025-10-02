Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Oct. 2 — #1,578, with Starcast

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Note the “waves” with red logo header above, which is only used on this publication. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you should have received an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.” — efc

Autumn Hot Rod. Photo by Eric Francis.

Planet Waves for Oct. 2, 2025 — by Eric Francis

This week’s horoscope is made of excerpts from The Awakening, the 2025 annual edition of Planet Waves. Editor: Elizabeth Shepherd. You can read The Awakening and three other annual editions by purchasing the 2025 Autumn reading, Easy Does It.

ARIES Sun + Rising.

I don’t want to oversell this year’s astrology, though I feel confident saying this much. You have a once-in-a-lifetime wildcard opportunity to reinvent yourself into pretty much anything you truly want, and are willing to work for. A rare combination of events gives you the potential to connect with something much larger than yourself. And if that is not your thing, with discipline you can direct these aspects inward and create yourself from the inside out. You can make a world of your own — though the lure of involvement will be compelling in a new way every day. One way or another, these transits will arrive, and I am encouraging you to take creative control to the best of your abilities. Any astrologer could say “aim high.” But more to the point is: be sincere. Chiron always indicates a healing process of some kind. And the thing being healed is chaos and alienation driven by a century of nonstop advances in electrical communications. These changes have instigated both collective and individual crises, along with many seeming opportunities. If you can heal the chaos, there will be many creative and professional opportunities available to you. Yet the healing factor is essential to honor. It’s about making peace with who you are; it’s about recognizing the changes you’ve been put through and what this has done to your relationships. And more than anything, healing means taking your life out of automatic mode.

Taurus Astrology Studio 2025-26.