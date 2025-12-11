Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Dec. 10, 2025, horoscope #1,587 + Starcast + Comet News

Note — If you are a paid subscriber through the Planet Waves website, you can find your horoscope in your My Account area. — efc

Good afternoon from New York —

And greetings from the continuing story of “interesting times.” I have a new horoscope and a few other items for you today.

The new Starcast is on the special player immediately below. My presentation on the comet is in the video above and if you cannot see it here, check our YouTube channel. Also note the pinned first comment on YouTube has an update.

It’s not like watching a hockey game. I do not apply face cream while discussing the topic, but I promise to in my next video. I take it slow, and walk you through the steps I’m using to get a relevant message from this interstellar visitor. Not everyone will be into this; but if you are, please check the pinned comment on YouTube, or check below and I’ll add it to the first comment on this post.

The view from my broadcast studio before the first snowfall, facing southeast. This is the smallest of three cow pastures on the property. It’s now covered in white snow and thousands of deer hoof prints, as they continue to forage any time it’s dark out.

Moving Along on the Inner Light Written Readings

Lately I’m being reminded why so many people love ChatGPT for writing memos, term papers, emails, text messages, birthday cards, war plans and other forms of copy: it’s high-focus work, it takes a while, and it’s not especially easy. That said, I am loving personally writing the 2026 annual readings, Inner Light.

They go through a research phase and a series of drafts in a development process that takes most of three working days for each reading. I write them one letter and one idea at a time — the old fashioned way.

Not only that, I’m a seasoned astrologer (skilled in personal astrology, news astrology and planetary research) giving you the very best of my knowledge, experience and ideas. The art of these readings is making them easy to understand. Many astrologers drown their clients in jargon. I stick to plain talk and leave in enough astrology to be satisfying to the curious or to those with a serious interest.

This year, I take several new approaches to covering your astrology and presenting it to you in a way that’s useful, encouraging, supportive and mostly designed to expand your concept of your existence. I see possibilities where you thought there were none. I offer my encouragement and understanding in times when few others do.

One of the most serious digital problems is having our perception stuffed into an algorithm. The more you click on a certain viewpoint, the more of that viewpoint you see and it can suddenly feel like that’s all there is. There is more, and I do my best to convey it to you. These readings are pure analog.

This is up the road about half a mile — the remnant of a small family farm (probably 19th century) that has fallen into decay. But I’ve stopped to photograph it many times.

The Inner Light readings (late December delivery) are a continuation of this year’s The Awakening readings, which are included with your purchase. Most people are also getting the Inner Peace audio readings (January delivery) and these include my best-ever video work, the Easy Does It autumn reading.

All purchase options for the 2026 annual readings are here. I’m now going to get a little something to eat and resume wrapping up Taurus and moving onto Libra (I’m doing the Venus-ruled signs together).

I am planning a new Planet Waves FM for Friday night.

With love,

Don’t miss Ice Nine News — handmade by humans

Ice Nine News is our handcrafted daily news publication focused on the intersection of technology and the human experience. Incredibly, the selections are made by actual thinking, feeling people who know how to read. Worth a tap!

The last weeks of Saturn in Pisces.

Planet Waves Weekly by Eric Francis for Dec. 11, 2025