Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Oct. 9 — #1,579, with Starcast

Libra Sunrise, Casay Meadow, near Leeds, NY. Photo by Eric Francis.

Planet Waves for Oct. 9, 2025 — by Eric Francis

This week’s horoscope is made of excerpts from The Awakening, the 2025 annual edition of Planet Waves. Editor: Elizabeth Shepherd. You can read The Awakening and three other annual editions by purchasing the 2025 Autumn reading, Easy Does It.