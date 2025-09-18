Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Sep. 18 — #1,576, with Starcast

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Note the “waves” with red logo header above, which is only used on this publication. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you should have received an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.”

View from the site of the former Catskill Mountain House in Greene County, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

Planet Waves Weekly for Sep. 18 — by Eric Francis