Postcard from Salt Lake City - No Kings ProtestSaturday, Oct. 18, 2025Eric Francis CoppolinoNo Kings protest at the Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.No Kings protest at the Utah State House, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.No Kings protest at the Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.No Kings protest at the Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.No Kings protest at the Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.No Kings protest at the Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.No Kings protest at the Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.Photo by Eric Francis.
Postcards are such a quaint tradition - they appeal to my Capricorn 3rd house (whole sign). Thanks for the vibrant photos.
I ran into crowds of people going to the San Francisco one while on the Bay Area Rapid Transit train from Berkeley headed to a meeting with colleagues at a different city location, had a great time. My impression from reading the signs and listening to the conversation, however, was more of "No Kings,.... except "Blue" ones." In other words, not against the control system no matter who's in charge, but only against present management. Gotta do better than that.