PS — for those interested, the chart for Trump's signature on that bill

This announcement on hilariously named Truth Social provides the time of day when the great man himself announced that he had signed the Epstein Transparency thing. In essence this chart is an enhanced version of the New Moon chart‚ that enhancement being that this rendition has lunar-centered sign Cancer rising, with Jupiter (exalted in Cancer) in the ascendant.

Jupiter is as strong as a planet can be here, with slight hesitancy due to the retrograde but note — Jupiter is now square Chiron+Eris. All are retrograde. This is utterly one-of-a-kind astrology. This setup is pointing to the themes associated with that most rad and radical conjunction not seen since the 1971 era.

Scopio is where this New Moon is happening and that picks up the watery 1st house (i.e., Cancer rising) and packs events into the 5th (casinos, art projects, sexual trysts) with, well, let’s see — Venus, Moon, Black Moon Lilith, Sun and retrograde Mercury, not mentioning several other full-strength minor planets lined up to the degree.

This is all hilarious.

Then we find Mars, ruler of Scorpio, right next door in Sagittarius and the 6th —Mars in old-school lingo finds its “joy” in the 6th which reminds us of the military origins of that house (all 6th themes grow from that “martial” concept). Side note, Mars is about to traverse the deep space points Great Attractor and the Galactic Center shopping plaza. The Sun arrives in Sagittarius at 8:35 pm EST Friday, developing that cosmic-flavored story.

Below the chart is my new YouTube on the New Moon, which miraculously omits the stunning Moon-Sun-Mercury opposition to Uranus — the unexpected, The Tower, though with Uranus retrograde and perhaps somewhat restrained. I do cover that in the Starcast podcast above.

Let’s unpack this chart while events are a tad in the future. Wow look at Ceres on the 10th cusp to the degree…this is a chart for the ages.

What the fuck are these people up to?

— efc