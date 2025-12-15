First snowfall of the year. Photo by Eric Francis.

Planet Waves Weekly — By Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising.

With the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars moving through the visionary angle of your solar chart, you can see many possibilities that are usually hidden from your view. The question is whether you think they’re real or whether they are a fantasy. How you treat them matters. Events are developing in Sagittarius, which most people will associate with a meditation retreat or getting a suntan on some remote beach. They might read a book by a great yogi. For you, spiritual means taking action, not passively being filled up or waiting for something to happen. Find your confidence and take initiative. Soon, Mars will enter Capricorn, which will bestow a kind of craftsmanship and self-leadership that you can tap into and work with. Therefore, take basic, practical steps and build your vision one brick at a time.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

You have a decision to make, though it will help if you set aside your optimism and look at your situation a whole different way. Different means in a much wider context; it means seeing all the connections that are right behind you and beneath you. It’s easy to get caught in concern for yourself, and for sure there are people who could benefit from a little more of that. You, however, are excellent at feathering your nest and sometimes oblivious to whole-system thinking. Imagine that in your situation, everything connects to everything else. Everyone is part of everyone else. Any true benefit serves everyone. Nature does not run on a capitalist basis, and nor does human nature. If you want help, help others, and ask sincerely for what you need.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Mercury has entered your opposite sign Sagittarius, which will show you everything you’ve been missing. It was there all along, but Mercury is dropping a lens in front of your vision and opening up a whole new realm of possibility. Blink a few times and get used to the subtle light that extends infinitely into the distance. As for what you can actually do with all this potential, I would say start small. Take one or two incremental steps. Rather than plan the whole symphony, start by tuning your guitar. Don’t design the whole house; instead, sharpen your pencils. And if you write a funny headline, the essay is soon to follow. However, with Mars about to enter Capricorn, it will help if you keep your sense of humor out front at all times. Many of the best ideas start with jokes. A mysterious channel opens up.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Astrology that's better than therapy. Visit the Astrology Boutique.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Slow down a little and you’ll get it all done better than trying to move quickly. It’s tempting to hurry — and not tempting to slow down and be thorough. Use a basic method that has worked in the past, and go one day at a time. Mars is pushing you to work faster, and I’m suggesting you work better, which will save time, energy and effort in the end. And while you’re here, remember that you’re being driven by a vision. Stop at regular intervals and remember what that is. There is an idea behind everything, and you want yours close to the surface, where it can be easily seen and found. Remind yourself what this purpose is. Make each decision in service of your guiding principle. You can afford this seeming luxury — and it’ll get the best result.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

LEO Sun + Rising

With the Sun passing through the most creative angle of your chart, you might think that your ideas will manifest before your eyes. It would be nice and every century or so, it could happen. At the moment though, your part is to fabricate what you’re thinking about. You can do this in miniature or you can build a model that takes up your whole garage. Get your hands into the work; get busy making, building, drawing or modeling something. Bake from scratch, not from a mix. This includes writing, which is a form of fabrication. And please, either don’t go anywhere near ChatGPT or delete this evilest of all applications from your devices. Your feelings, your mind and your natural intelligence are your best friends. And you know how you get when people mess with your buddies.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

You might pause making a major decision about your professional existence or career until you simmer down and get a better picture of what you want from life. Or, you may already know but there are complicating factors that are making it difficult to be honest about what you want. For example, what would you do if you didn’t have a relationship or partnership situation to reckon with? This is a fog machine. What I suggest is being clear about your exact preference, then in the most non-confrontational way you can, not making an ultimatum, state it plainly to everyone who might be affected — and ask them what they think. Give them a few days to respond. Then shut up and listen. You might like their response a lot better than you’re expecting, and you won’t have to force anything.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

You can and must have the conversation. It always seems like a perfectly good option to delay. However, there is a little caution in your solar chart, which is that only love will work. By work, I mean lead to a constructive result for everyone. For this to happen, you need to set a high standard for yourself, which includes suspending judgment of everyone involved. Nobody cares about your complaints but people will be very interested in what you think will make life better for everyone. So the decision is not really about what to do generically so much as it is finding your way to the greatest good for all concerned. If there is one turning point, this is the one. If you experiment with one possibility, this is what it sounds like. And you’re holding it right in your hand.

Book of Blue is a by-request subscription. This is the 3td edition, a combination of photos, writing and audio. Tap the banner and you'll be prompted to subscribe. When I see the invitation, I'll write back to you and find out a little about who you are.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

You sometimes experience a values conflict that seems to stake your idealism and faith against your most elemental desires and needs. Which is true? Well, you have the important task of reconciling these two seemingly opposite approaches to existence. Right now, the most idealistic and optimistic side of your nature is coming out. Mars on the Galactic Core sees the best in everyone and reminds you who you are at the deepest human level. Remember this if you feel any inner conflict or self-doubt (quite possible with Mars about to make a square to Neptune, the lord of insecurity). Doubting oneself is a habit. Learning to let go of those doubts is something you cultivate through practice. Move through any turbulence like you’re body surfing some big waves. If you get a mouthful of salt water, no big deal. You will not drown.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

On a good day, you’re a practical visionary. Other times, your vision gets mired in the practical affairs of making it happen — to which there can seem to be no end. Worse, you can find yourself knee-deep in the judgments you think people have about you. It might seem like the best approach is to take your vision and do it someone else’s way. I assure you, that’s unlikely to help. What will facilitate your idea or project is taking your own approach and seeing what happens. That will usually be the more daring, creative and less conservative approach. Yours is usually the more game-like idea and the willingness to take at least a small (or large) creative risk. If someone suggests something, ask yourself if it’ll be any fun. If your response is something like, “Oh god no,” there you have it.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Mars, one of the Capricorn planets, is now making its way across the core of our galaxy, which is liberating your mind from many of your usual concerns. Remember this feeling while it lasts. Perhaps write down your vision on a napkin or the back of an envelope (do they have envelopes anymore?) but mostly remember the feeling of what you want. This may seem ethereal and impossible to document (probably true) but it’s the most important factor. You must sense what you want, which has a whole other feeling tone than what others want, or what they wanted in the past. Right now you may be experiencing the world through the perception of relatives and ancestors who felt very differently about life than you do. They wanted different things for themselves. Remember the feeling associated with your highest vision. That is what will dependably guide you toward it.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

We are all still getting accustomed to Pluto in Aquarius, which for you happens day-by-day and through each interaction with another person. To avoid the worst pitfalls of this new quality, be sensitive to the power dynamics of every transaction. For example, our economy is largely based on figuring out what people think they need, then raising the price. This kind of leverage is good for predatory business but bad for happiness. Money can’t buy you love, which is what you want the most these days. And that idea translates to “love cannot be leveraged” in any way. If you see someone with a need, help them out because you can. If you care about someone, let them know. Be available to the world. Show your friends how important they are to you. Do something real.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

PISCES Sun + Rising

Neptune has turned to direct motion in the very last degree of your sign. This is announcing the end of a long era of your life going back to 2011. That was a long time ago. You may not have even had one of those rectangular ball-and-chain devices. With Mars getting into the action over the next few days, you may regret what you did not accomplish in that time. You may wonder about all the things you got involved with that turned out to not be so practical. But these feelings are the product of a distortion. It’ll be a while before you have a sense of everything that you’ve accomplished, and if you wrote it all down, you would be amazed. You might try that. I don’t mean formal jobs but rather the many ways you’ve dared to experiment with and express your vision.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

