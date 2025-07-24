[PW Substack] August Sun and Rising Sign Readings by Eric Francis

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If your subscription is directly through Planet Waves, you will find this content in the My Account feed on our website. If you read the preceding sentence, you will be less confused. Thank you for your business and your trust.

Looking west toward the Catskills from the northern end of the Shawangunk Ridge in Rosendale, New York. Photo by Eric Francis, at high summer, circa 2008.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Today we experience the Moon and Sun forming a conjunction exactly opposite Pluto. Today’s horoscopes are in part based on this aspect, and developments proceeding through Mercury direct into mid-August. Mark your calendar: that second week of August will be big, on a whole new scale, especially between the 6th and the 11th.

Today’s opposition pattern is a little ominous; the alignment is so exact, and we are so new into the Pluto in Aquarius era. Yet we have seen so much happen in so short a time — the timing is such that the A.I. onslaught coincides with this transit.

In this aspect pattern, the the feminine principle of the Moon and the masculine principle of the Sun form a conjunction (the New Moon), which in turn is exactly opposite the robotic, dehumanizing principle of Aquarian Pluto.

The Human Factor, Face to Face with the Robot

This is the confrontation we are witnessing day by day: the human factor (Moon/Sun, both of which imply the Earth) now coming face to face with the robot. Those who describe this as an existential risk are not exaggerating. It’s difficult to see a way out of this when so many are so desensitized to the effects — and sick of hearing about the issue. Yet if you feel that way, you might want to look a little deeper. We have made it easy.

What is the way through the insanity of synthetic thought, creativity and decision-making? It’s simple: use your mind. Never think that something can feel for you, or make a choice for you, or even advise you on what is supposedly right for you.

Today’s aspect pattern lights up all of the new placements — Uranus in Gemini, Saturn and Neptune in Aries, and the forthcoming Mars in Libra the moment that Mercury stations direct — that’s the moment of revelation we are swiftly moving toward, from Aug. 6 through 11.

Inward is the Most Important Direction of Growth

Today’s New Moon has a lonely quality to it, unless you turn your head from side to side — or go within, which is the most important direction of growth.

However, for that to work you’ll need to get the robot far enough from your inner senses to be able to hear yourself think, and to know what you are feeling. It can take some maturity to get to this point, but more than anything it requires sensitivity.

This is a challenging era to be alive — in ways humanity has faced only one other time. But it’s certainly a meaningful one, because we’re being given another chance to make the decision we previously got wrong. Yet you will only notice if you pause and reflect. And remember, there are many things better than hope.

I've seen all these decoys through deep turquoise eyes…

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Here are today’s charts. Readings are below the paywall.

