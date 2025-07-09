[PW Substack] Cap Full Moon Horoscope

Photo by Eric Francis

This horoscope covers the Capricorn Full Moon, and I’m distributing it the night before, when it will be more relevant. I’ve covered it in writing, audio and video. I’ve also republished my classic article on the Capricorn Moon, called The Emperor’s Full Moon, written in 2004 or 2005.

As for what is new: the horoscopes below sort out the influence of this event by Sun and rising sign. This is the part of Planet Waves that is subscriber content. My horoscope readers, who are also my most ardent clients and customers, support the entire astrology project.

Both Sun and rising will be relevant. I suggest looking up your ascendant at Astro.com or another service; you will need your birth time. If you are having difficulty, drop a note to cs@planetwaves.net and we will help you figure it out.

Thanks for tuning in. — efc

PS — For example — I’ve seen 20 articles like this — but none so bold: ChatGPT is pushing people towards mania, psychosis and death – and OpenAI doesn’t know how to stop it

Marshall McLuhan answered this 50 years ago: “No society has ever known enough about its actions to have developed immunity to its new extensions or technologies. Today we have begun to sense that art may be able to provide such immunity.”

Weekly Horoscope for July 9 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising.

At the moment, it may not be too easy to have a sense of who you are. But there are two aspects of life that I suggest you not let define you: your family, and your job. Most of your self-concepts are rooted in one or both of these, and they are closely related. Yet there is something much more significant happening, which is that you are being born to yourself. This is not just a new form; your psyche, in all its creative power, is synthesizing a new experience of being; a new feeling; new patterns; and a purpose that you’ve perhaps only grazed but have never gone fully into. Therefore, it’s vital that all your ideas of who you are emerge from inside you. So you’ll need to recognize an external definition when you see it.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

There may come a time over the next few weeks when you will have to reckon with the consequences of a decision you made or an action you took. But first, I would ask whether they are consequences, or results. There is a difference in inflection. Something definitely went around and is coming around, though I would ask what and why. You won’t know until you figure out what is happening and make some observations. Until then, I would not be so fast to judge yourself or anyone else. Which outcomes did you intend, and which just seemed to happen? You will be able to sort that out as the facts come in — and I do suggest attending to the factual layer first, foremost and for a while. Only then can you interpret the scenario.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Uranus in your birth sign is the ultimate invitation to reinvent yourself. If you can handle its spontaneous and bold energy, you will be in possession of the fire of the gods. You don’t have to do much except follow the flow of your creative and self-creative desires — or better said, necessity. The world will have a way of bending around you. So there is really not much you need to do except proceed with sincerity and do what is meaningful. You have experienced some of this around the age of 42, or you will when you get there. You might begin as an insurance rep and emerge a full-time musician. You might be alone in a place where you can’t relate to people and then find yourself surrounded by those you respect. This is transformational energy of the highest order; just stay out of your own way.

CANCER Sun + Rising

All relationships, for nearly everyone, are under the shadow of what we experienced and how we were treated by our childhood family. Most people obsess over trauma or regret that they did not live out the myth of a perfect early life. There is no such thing. Yet despite this, you find yourself at this place and time with extraordinary freedom to be yourself, and the talent to back up any aspiration that you have. You may have the feeling that the ghosts of the past are stalking you everywhere; this is simply not true. It can take practice to see the world as it is right now, rather than draping and plastering it with history. You are being shocked into the awareness of what is possible if you stay in the moment where you are.

LEO Sun + Rising

Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn is a reminder to take care of yourself. You are a hard worker. You know this better than anyone. The Moon’s cycle peaking in your sign of work and wellness says to emphasize the wellness part, cool your engines, and see if you can find a swimming pool or lakeside somewhere. If you’re down in Australia, you might aspire to a sauna and massage. In this world of “constant contact” and 24/7 messaging, it can seem impossible to stop or even pause. It takes practice and relearning. It takes recalibrating your nervous system, which in our time seems to have never heard of “parasympathetic.” There is no “rest and digest.” Everyone seems to be an airplane that refuels in flight. Do what you can to ease back, and then do it a few more times.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

The Capricorn Full Moon blazes across the angle of your chart that tells us that you grew up too soon; the image of a young child struggling to carry a bag of groceries. I know from long experience the ways that strong Virgo-types (Sun, Moon, rising sign, Saturn, or Chiron) are conscripted not only to do the work of their parents. You also become the moral conscience of the family; the one person who knows right from wrong. This is not easy. The child within you is still expecting to be treated as one, which accounts for a certain kind of inconsistency in your psyche and its tendency to erupt in frustration. You could just as easily find your way to the pleasures of nature, sex and your true dharma. I’m curious about your response to the forthcoming Full Moon.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Do you feel safe on the planet? It’s not easy right now, though we are in times that prove that one’s only true foundation is spiritual. You can have all the money and real estate in the world and still not feel grounded or confident; you can be dirt poor and feel like God will take care of you — and then it happens. Yet the Full Moon in Capricorn is calling on you to reconcile with certain people and events in your personal history, likely your dad. Fathers are forbidden people in the world as we know it. Their role is diminished and concealed, and the relationships are often seen to have no benefits. Is that really true? What do you even know about your father? What about your paternal grandfather? This is the moment to make some important discoveries.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

There are times when your brain needs deep cleaning. By that I mean your mental processes, the way you think and the way you communicate. Incidentally, all of society is getting sanitized right now by the lure of making this all as natural as hoof-based Jell-O topped with non-digestible Cool Whip and a carcinogenic Maraschino cherry. People actually eat that stuff and think it’s food. And there are people who now believe they are writers because they type a prompt into ChatGPT, or musical composers because they can tell some AI agent to write a song. Your mind is natural; you are old-fashioned. The Capricorn Full Moon is your reminder to do a little dusting, to polish your beautiful old wood and brass, to clean your antique mirrors with vinegar and newspaper, and to appreciate your genuinely traditional mental nature.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Certain aspect patterns make you nervous, and the Full Moon in Capricorn is likely to be one. This will stir up old family material and also your sense of obligation. The allegedly freewheeling spirit of Sagittarius finds its match in your 2nd house, which is Capricorn. The place where your freedom terminates is through association with your family and their imprinting on your values. The place where your freedom begins is when you recognize this and step out of the various boxes and mazes that you’ve roamed around in your whole life. Notice what you think is an inviolable tradition of your heritage, whether religious or ethnic. You need to take this over consciously and manage the karmic material with extreme care. That starts with questioning assumptions you may not know you have. You must make your own decisions.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Once per year the Moon reaches full phase in your sign — and this is a glorious moment when you get to feel and experience something deeper about yourself. And that is something you love and want to be more of. You are not experiencing an “add-on” to your personality right now; you are experiencing something shining from the depth of your soul. And that something is depth of feeling, and a maternal nature that comes more from the universe of critters rather than people. The kind of mother-figure you want to be more resembles a cat or a dog than any person you’ve ever met. It is innate, and while it can be covered over, it cannot be revoked. In this spirit, I will add: trust is a matter of necessity and not of preference.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

The Moon reaching full phase in your 12th house is going to stir the pot, by which I mean you may notice different elements than usual emerging from your psyche. These might be concealed fears, or desires (some of them burning) and also other emotions like guilt or regret. Thing one is that much of this will be the collected drain water of your ancestors. Some of it will be interesting, useful, or helpful; some of it you want to pour back into the Earth, but only after getting a look at and whiff of it so you know what’s there. What you don’t want to do is stuff anything down. Let your feelings be what they are; let them pass over you and through you (as is said in Dune). If you pay attention, you will learn a lot.

PISCES Sun + Rising

My colleague Sally Brompton at the New York Post has issued a warning for Pisces related to Thursday’s Full Moon — about the discovery of who your friends are and who they are not. I concur with her suggestion to move on from situations where people do not show appreciation for the things you do for them. Full reciprocity is not necessary but respect most definitely is. It’s easy for you to be taken advantage of by those who are pushy or who have more focused agendas. Your spirit is usually attuned to making sure that all the cats, dogs and birds have food and water. Those you consider friends must treat you like you treat critters, at least a little. Notice who takes pleasure in helping you and being part of your world. Notice who responds to you. This is the determining element of friendship — in business and pleasure.

