[PW Substack] Galactic News (and your 12/5 weekly horoscope)

Sombrero Galaxy seen by James Webb Space Telescope

STARCAST — Notes, Dec. 5, 2024

This mailing contains today’s horoscope and STARCAST. The article is included in a separate mailing. I mention two resources in STARCAST — the first are the charts for Mercury Rx + Sun + Great Attractor and the murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of United Healthcare. That document is here.

Second is my interview with Brent Tully, leader of the Laniakea/Great Attractor team at the University of Hawaii. That is on Planet Waves FM. If it does not take you directly to the show, tap the link again.

Here is the video that visualizes the structure I’m talking about. The red dot is the Milky Way galaxy; we are at the far trailing end of Laniakea, and behind us in the other direction, the next stop is Pisces-Perseus, 250 million light years from Earth.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Mars retrograde begins imminently, and this is an important opportunity to reassess what you want. Yet there is something here about checking in with a “higher authority,” which means going deeper within yourself to evaluate your intentions. In response to desire, one might dive in; one might hesitate for some reason they don’t understand; and many count themselves out. For you the necessity is to be aligned with yourself. That means acting in accord with your own ethics, and with your priorities — inconvenient, I know. As the retrograde progresses into next year, the questions of desire enter the context of your relationships and how your choices influence others, and how they are shaped by others. You will have to find a point of resolution between “this is my life” and “I have these commitments to someone else.” That’s a wholesome meditation, which you might begin now — the outcome will be far better than if you throw down.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.