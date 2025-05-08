Planet Waves by Eric Francis

From Chiron pioneer Dale O'Brian via email

CHIRON CONJUNCT ERIS: CATCH-2025

Dale O’Brien’s Astrology’s Minority Report May 8, 2025

“The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority,

but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.”

--- Marcus Aurelius

Almost every astrologer de-personalizes astrological analysis by describing planets, asteroids, etc. in terms of “what” not “who.” As such, keywords are pieced together like the cutout pieces of a ransom note. Often this less accurate approach gets the general idea across, more or less adequately, even though devoid of any Soul awareness. (There is no Soul awareness through keywords.) Sometimes, though, without understanding mythologically “who” are symbolically interacting, the even the best keyword astrologer can at best guess at the meaning of a particular planetary-like alignment. This is particularly the case of astrological objects “in the dark” --- that is, those that are astronomically invisible without a good telescope, such as Chiron and Eris.

Chiron Conjunct Eris in Aries: Catch-22: The Movie

The film CATCH-22 was released 6/24/1970, with Chiron on 10+ Aries Sabian Symbol “President of the Republic” and Eris on 12+ Aries “A bomb which fails to explode” and the “Wild Geese” on the degree in-between. (I was 19, in college, anti-Vietnam War.) [Watch it for free on bitchute]

Joseph Heller, reluctant WW II bombardier, wrote the novel Catch-22 in 1953.

What number to assign to “the catch” was determined more through a process of elimination, not choice. It could have been “Catch-2025” instead, or, Catch-25, the Sabian Symbol degree for this month’s Chiron and Eris conjunction.

Heller was appalled by the Korean War, as well as by the U.S. mass aerial murder of civilians in WW II. (Please pardon the necessarily overly long following sentence:) The “catch” in the story was/is that if one can see the insanity of mandatory orders to mass murder and wishes to be declared insane to be excused from mass murder, then one’s self awareness of the insanity means, to one’s superiors and the psychiatrists, that one is indeed sane, and therefore not excused from continual bombing.

“The war experience turned Heller into a tortured, funny, deeply peculiar human being.”

--- (quote from “The Enigma of Joseph Heller” in The New York Times, 8/26/2021)

The Yardbirds’ “Shapes of Things” released 2/25/1966, (the day after my 15th birthday):

Shapes of things before my eyes

Just teach me to despise

Will time make men more wise?

[….] Please don’t destroy these lands

Don’t make them desert sands.

Come tomorrow, will I be older,

Come tomorrow, maybe a soldier,

Come tomorrow, may I be bolder

than today?

The Sabian Symbol of the Chiron and Eris conjunction for this month of May 2025 is “A double promise reveals its inner and outer meanings.” In her V.I.B. (very important book) The Sabian Oracle: 360 Degrees of Wisdom, Lynda Hill notes this degree as “The need to look at situations from all sides….Catch-22” situations.”

Chiron and Eris: Two Different Outsiders Look at the Shapes of Things

Mythologically, both Chiron and Eris were/are both outsiders to the Olympian V.I.G.s (Very Important Gods and Goddesses). However, their respective stances as outsiders were/are quite different. Chiron literally lived outside, outdoors. Humble Chiron was sought out where he lived, he never was self-promoting. By contrast, Eris, reluctant outsider, did not want to be excluded and deliberately stirred discord, starting with the V.I.G. Goddesses. So, what could happen when these two outsiders meet together? Did/does Wise Chiron influence action-oriented Eris?

Chiron in Aries the last time: “Burning the village in order to save it “

Although it was late Chiron in Pisces when an unnamed Major said of a Vietnam debacle said “It became necessary to destroy the town to save it”, the Catch-22 absurdity of that insane mindset did not spread like “carpet bombing”, like fire from a spark, until Chiron was in Aries. Even before Chiron left Aries, the U.S. military left Saigon.

Aries: Cardinal Fire: The Spark to Start a Fire

Mythological Chiron was Ch-ironically the most improbable influential figure in Greek mythology. He was the bastard son of Saturn/Chronos in a Patriarchal era, abandoned by his mother, dissed (until Chiron’s deat)h by his stepbrother Jupiter/Zeus. Yet, just by being his unintentionally odd self, he influenced, one by one, the greatest of the great in medicine, music and much more --- catalyst for positive change.

So, in 1953, one guy writes a book. In the late 1960s. a couple of producers fund a movie version of that book. A successful director and some well-respected actors (and picture-perfect Pisces Paula Prentiss as nurse Duckett) make it happen. The film gets rolled out to theaters like Eris’ golden ball of discord. The story seems to be a “FUBAH” statement (“F’d. up beyond all hope), and yet, Ch-ironically, it seemingly helps stop a seemingly unstoppable popular war by changing popular opinion. Millions of young could-be draftees saw the movie, bought the book and acted by not complying (Chiron in action-oriented Fire sign Aries).

“The enemy is anybody who is going to get you killed, no matter which side he is on.”

--- CATCH-22

(That includes Democrats and Republicans, both supposedly on your side.)

Serenity Prayer starting for 2025

Astronomical Chiron orbits between Saturn and Uranus, sometimes closer to Saturn, sometimes closer to Uranus. The Serenity Prayer is the Chiron prayer: God give me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change (Saturn), to change the things that can be changed (Uranus), and the wisdom to know the difference. (Chiron, the wise one)

“They have a right to do anything we can’t stop them from doing.” --- CATCH-22

“Will Time Make Men More Wise?”

May 2025: As a most horrible of wars rages (the genocide of Gaza), the terrorist leader of Syria, whose men killed over a thousand unarmed civilians, is welcomed by The West, and WW III threatens in different locations, is it really FUBAH this time, or does the Chiron & Eris team roll out a new golden ball to change the improbable into the miraculous?

You can ask yourself, what “outer promise” do YOU make now, and to who, and what “inner promise” do you tell yourself? Or, did you expect me to tell a sheep-led you how the story of now is going to end? Chiron is in Aries: the sign of the Ram at best, sign of the helpless passive blue-haired-dyed (died) sheep at worst? Peace, or pieces?

Chironically,

Dale (outsider) O’Brien

chironguy@proton.me

