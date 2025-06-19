[PW Substack] July Monthly Readings

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Core, Astrology and Galaxy members can find these readings in the My Account area of the Planet Waves website. Non-subscribing readers and listeners are welcome to make a donation in the spirit of the care, devotion and goodwill that you always find at Planet Waves. Thank you for being part of our community. — efc

Astrology is the only spiritual or psychological model that is flexible and diverse enough to handle nonstop change and infinite chaos. Rediscover who you are. Remember your purpose. My extended July readings for all the signs and rising signs are below.

In my new extended readings, I cover the recent sign change of Jupiter and the forthcoming entry of Uranus the awakener into Gemini. You would need to be about a century old to have any adult memory of the last time this happened, in 1942-1949. Yet we are still living with its effects every day.

The world that arose the last time Uranus was in Gemini is the world we inhabit now: made of algorithms, the infiltration of computers into every facet of business, and the nuclear problem (which first emerged in the years leading to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki).

In the most personal sense, Uranus in Gemini disrupted the inner relationship we have with ourselves, and it rearranged relationships within families and communities. This month’s movements help sort out the confusion, encouraging grounding in the simple pleasures of life on our planet and giving your mind a rest.

Jupiter in Cancer welcomes that. And now the Sun gets into the cardinal cross at solstice, making aspects to many planets on the Aries Points — especially Saturn, Neptune and Borasisi. So the temptation may be to mix it up.

Here are your horoscope summaries. Full readings are below the paywall.

ARIES Sun + Rising.

Use your mind like a Jedi and you will have mastery over your circumstances. Less is more; direct energy rather than strive to control. Tap in rather than exert yourself. Probe and study the patterns rather than jump to conclusions.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

At a certain point you’re going to need, or want, to throw yourself into the transition the world is going through. Yet you must do so in your own way for your own reasons. And what is apparent is that your direction runs contrary to the prevailing trends.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Uranus, the planet of inventions, revolutions and revelations, arrives in your sign in a couple of weeks, and will help you consciously rearrange and recreate the patterns of your life.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Jupiter in Cancer is inviting you to live your blessings rather than count them. Expand into your potential, and dust off a few of your long-cherished though neglected personal goals. The more you aspire to, the more you will accomplish.

LEO Sun + Rising

You may think you’ve gone as far as you can, and accomplished as much as is possible under the current conditions — though you have not even begun to access your true potential. There have been all kinds of fireworks in the planetary patterns for the past month or so.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

There are times you are looking at life as if through the wrong end of binoculars. Instead of a close and intimate perspective, it’s like you’re looking down a tunnel at a distant location that you cannot see.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Is there tension in your life between the seeming categories ‘relationship’ and ‘career’? If so, map it out using paper and pencil — so you can sketch, write sideways, and draw what’s in your mind (which will not fit on any electronic device).

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

Please, get over yourself, and step into a larger world. How you feel is the perfect glue that binds you from having a broad and encompassing perspective. Your emotional life and all of its complexity makes it seem like you exist in a small world where everything matters and nothing makes a difference.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

For someone so independent, you depend on people a lot. And at the moment you’re the beneficiary of their goodwill and your shared good fortune. However, this alone is not a formula for happiness. Relationships are sold as the source of fulfillment and the promised land, and this never works out to be true, or at least not for long.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

It’s time to ask yourself what role relationships serve for you. This counts whether you are in a relationship or have the idea that you want one. There are many ways that you can and do gain from connecting with others, but what is their emotional basis?

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

Now is the time to bring forth the humanitarian spirit of Aquarius. Sadly, this is one of the most under-emphasized attributes of your sign, though people sometimes dream that it’s true. Therefore, imagine that your role on the planet is to be of service to those around you who are in need.

PISCES Sun + Rising

Pisces is the most pleasure seeking sign, and you need to honor this in wholesome ways. Your soul is aching for creative freedom of a kind that is not readily offered by the environment we’re all captured by right now. The most beautiful and beauty-loving aspects of your nature are summoning you.

