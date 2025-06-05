[PW Substack] Jupiter Enters Cancer. Weekly Horoscope for June 5 w/ Starcast.

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Core, Astrology and Galaxy members can find these readings in the My Account area of the Planet Waves website. Non-subscribing readers and listeners are welcome to make a donation in the spirit of the care, devotion and goodwill that you always find at Planet Waves. Thank you for being part of our community. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis.

Jupiter in Cancer: Make it Happen

Dear Friend and Reader:

Jupiter arrives in Cancer on June 9, for the first time since 2013 — the Before Times, which nobody remembers. But you might have a flashback or two as Mercury and then Jupiter arrives in the first water sign, along with its 95 moons, its ring system and its perpetual anti-cyclone called the Great Red Spot.

[Special Report Coming Next Week: Digitally infused former physical Earthlings say that Jupiter and all of its moons are flat. The Great Red Spot is an illuminati hoax!]

Before I get into the astronomy and highfalutin theorizing, Jupiter in Cancer is about security, home, family and nourishment. Jupiter rules style, and in Cancer, its style is cozy, contained, and emotionally grounded. That’s the set of qualities and values to work with; that’s the time of the season.

I predict home cooking will have a trendy moment. If you Venmo your friends a bill for a dinner party, you will create karma that stalks you for the next three lifetimes.

Jupiter Rules the Solar System

Jupiter makes up 71% of the planetary mass of the solar system. Nearly all of the rest comes from Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, which are also involved in changing signs. If the Earth matters, it’s got nothing to do with its size.

At an astounding three-quarters of the total mass, it sets the orbits of all of the other planets, and regulates where they are. Jupiter protects the entire solar system from incoming objects that might strike other planets.

As planetary transits come, Jupiter in Cancer is good news. I know, you never hear me say that kind of thing. I’m too pragmatic, and I’m not thrilled with what’s happening on the planet right now. But as for whatever is happening in your world, Jupiter in Cancer can provide one of those moments when the rising tide lifts all ships.

This is a one-year transit, which will culminate with Jupiter making squares to the Chiron-Eris pairing this coming October and December and then July 2026. So this is a slow-build to big transformations and transitions. Jupiter square Chiron is exciting, but it’s several seasons in the future.

An Immediate Turning Point

However, then there is the short-range view. Speaking of squares, which are highly energetic 90-degree meetings, Jupiter in Cancer begins with making that aspect to Saturn and Neptune. That happens immediately. So there is a turning point right in the offing; work with it and not against it.

Squares often provoke or precipitate action. Jupiter square Saturn will be no exception. But simultaneous Jupiter square Neptune casts a fog over whatever situation you might be in, and so to make the most of this sequence of events, your active involvement is necessary.

Photo by Eric Francis.

Without writing my usual book-length tome, I’ll break this down to a few points.

— Stay away from “high hopes” and stick to the basics. Know what they are. By that, I mean actual necessities and improvements that are grounded in what is meaningful in the long-run.

— Make sure your expectations are grounded in something logical and reasonably well planned. I know there are people who thrive on flying by the seat of your skivvies, but Neptune is cautionary.

— Mainly it’s cautionary of blindspots and denial. Any time Neptune is involved, you must know when you don’t know. That’s a lot to ask in times when everyone thinks they are an expert in everything. The thing required is fact-checking yourself and knowing when you’re making an assumption.

— Most people have lost the plot on the difference between believing something and being right. There is a difference, and it matters.

— Focus on the underlying structure of all things: the commitment, the contract, the workflow, the cash flow, the building something exists in, and the timing factors involved.

Click or tap

— Take any opportunity to resolve a long-standing problem or situation and move on. Jupiter square Saturn has been calling for this since last year, and the time has arrived. The third of three Jupiter-Saturn squares is the last chance, the best of three or the only opportunity to do so.

— Make decisions consciously based on having multiple options. If you see only one option, use your creativity and make up a few others.

— Once the basics are covered, then you can build, grow and expand. But you can do none of those things if the basics and the structure do not exist, are not strong, or are ignored entirely.

Powerful forces are at work right now. You can flow with them or go against them. The key to any success or progress is a depth of self-awareness that is nearly nonexistent in the digital age. In fact it is the very essence of the digital age.

If you don’t believe me, just ask your local AI agent.

More in Starcast; weekly horoscope is below.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

The horoscope is below the paywall. This one feature supports the whole Planet Waves project. Thank you for being or becoming a paid subscriber.

Coming Soon from Planet Waves…