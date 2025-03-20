[PW Substack] Planet Waves Monthly Readings for April 2025

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Photo by Eric Francis

Today is the Aries equinox, when the Sun’s rays meet the equator at a right angle. This creates a situation where night and day are approximately equal all over the planet. In the STARCAST above I describe the somewhat complex circumstances that surround the equinox, and I also ask a question — since you’re probably not reading the astrology directly and are relying on my translation, in what was does it help you? I am reading based on a body-level aspect sensitivity as well as mental assessment, which must align before I can say anything. How does this work for you? Thanks for your responses. With love, — efc

Click or Tap! Spring Reading…

Two previews for each sign are here — just tap!

The 2025 spring reading is done. These are 50-minute readings that calmly explore our current astrological wilderness. I wanted to have your reading ready well in advance so you have time to work with the ideas I’m seeing in the astrology. We’re getting a lot of action all at once; I read the charts thoughtfully, in plain talk, in slow motion — so you can really get the feeling of these events and put them to maximum benefit. Note, it’s alternately called For the Faithful, Reckoning and the Spring Reading…you can choose your favorite name and color.

Aries Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs.)

Neptune enters your sign this month for the first time since April 13, 1861. This is visionary, and you are the one to whom the vision will be coming. Yet you might not quite notice the presence of Neptune except for the sound of your ears popping and the pressure relief as it exits your 12th solar house. More noticeable is that you have two inner planets retrograde in your sign — Mercury and Venus — and you may be struggling to understand your feelings. That’s the whole point. Retrogrades are a minor irritant that calls your attention inward. They present special challenges here in the digital age since there is barely such a thing as “within” — meaning inner awareness. The effect of digital is to turn people inside out, to void and nullify any notion of privacy, and to turn the world into a kaleidoscopic mirror that nobody knows is a mirror. So tune in. Visit your inner life. Do things to encourage the establishment of interior space. Read a book and write on paper. Find places where you can be truly alone and leave your digital devices elsewhere. Do things that you don’t tell anyone about. Eat by yourself in a restaurant where nobody knows you — or anything to emphasize your feeling of being alone and anonymous. None of this is going to solve big problems. But experiments like these will point you toward yourself, and once you’re there, you will make potentially helpful discoveries. You will remember things about yourself that you left in the distant past. These inner planet retrogrades are preparation for major movements by Saturn, Chiron, Neptune and Eris that will be arising over the next two months. When these transits come, inner awareness will not be a luxury. It will be entirely necessary as a means of navigating your life and staying grounded in your personal reality — rather than a dream or fantasy.

Aries Astrology Studio has been published, preview below:

Do you need spiritual or emotional support? Are you feeling lonely, lonely, alienated or afraid? I offer are high-quality affordable, accessible and motivating readings for everyone at the Astrology Boutique. Tap the banner to visit…there is plenty there for free…lots of samples; you could explore the site for hours. Where do you begin? Try anything, such as a reading for your Sun or rising sign. We will work with you if you have not purchased the exactly right thing for you. Just get in touch…Planet Waves is staffed by people who read your emails and return your phone calls promptly. — efc

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

Here is the story of how I got into the work.

Monthly horoscope for April 2025 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising. Note, more previews are on our YouTube channel .

Neptune enters your sign this month for the first time since April 13, 1861. This is visionary, and you are the one to whom the vision will be coming. Yet you might not quite notice the presence of Neptune except for the sound of your ears popping and the pressure relief as it exits your 12th solar house. More noticeable is that you have two inner planets retrograde in your sign — Mercury and Venus — and you may be struggling to understand your feelings. That’s the whole point. Retrogrades are a minor irritant that calls your attention inward. They present special challenges here in the digital age since there is barely such a thing as “within” — meaning inner awareness. The effect of digital is to turn people inside out, to void and nullify any notion of privacy, and to turn the world into a kaleidoscopic mirror that nobody knows is a mirror. So tune in. Visit your inner life. Do things to encourage the establishment of interior space. Read a book and write on paper. Find places where you can be truly alone and leave your digital devices elsewhere. Do things that you don’t tell anyone about. Eat by yourself in a restaurant where nobody knows you — or anything to emphasize your feeling of being alone and anonymous. None of this is going to solve big problems. But experiments like these will point you toward yourself, and once you’re there, you will make potentially helpful discoveries. You will remember things about yourself that you left in the distant past. These inner planet retrogrades are preparation for major movements by Saturn, Chiron, Neptune and Eris that will be arising over the next two months. When these transits come, inner awareness will not be a luxury. It will be entirely necessary as a means of navigating your life and staying grounded in your personal reality — rather than a dream or fantasy.