[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Astrology for Aug. 28 — #1,574
This week's horoscopes take us beyond Mercury shadow into first quarter and heading for the Pisces Full Moon. Saturn enters Pisces for one last visit...soon to be followed by Neptune
Aug 28, 2025
1
Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you may find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed. Also please see this letter pertaining to my work as a journalist.

Daybreak with Headlights at Harshaw House. Photo by Eric.

I am making progress on the midyear (now autumn) reading. Six signs and two supplemental readings are done. If you love my written work, this is the reading for you. In addition to the new reading, each sign contains four years of written annual editions back to 2021.

Horoscopes are below the paywall. I seem to write the last true weekly horoscope that actually covers astrology. I’ve written this thing since May 1995 and I’m still going strong…it’s still fun. Subscribers get 52 horoscopes a year, with the monthly interspersed in the weekly series. My (your) horoscope supports the entire Planet Waves project in all of its forms.

Here is the most recent weekly horoscope with access open to everyone.

If you have not seen this video, it’s one of my best interviews ever. Many of my readers have read Conversations with God. If you love Neale, check this out…we get an exciting result putting our minds together.

Note, I am planning a new Planet Waves FM for Friday night.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

We discuss the passage below from Book 3. I thought it warranted follow-up, even if 27 years later.

“Your present technology is threatening to outstrip your ability to use it wisely. Your society is on the verge of becoming a product of your technology rather than your technology being a product of your society. When a society becomes a product of its own technology, it destroys itself.”

Planet Waves Weekly for Aug. 28 — by Eric Francis

