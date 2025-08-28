[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Astrology for Aug. 28 — #1,574

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you may find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed. Also please see this letter pertaining to my work as a journalist.

Daybreak with Headlights at Harshaw House. Photo by Eric.

We discuss the passage below from Book 3. I thought it warranted follow-up, even if 27 years later.

“Your present technology is threatening to outstrip your ability to use it wisely. Your society is on the verge of becoming a product of your technology rather than your technology being a product of your society. When a society becomes a product of its own technology, it destroys itself.”

Planet Waves Weekly for Aug. 28 — by Eric Francis