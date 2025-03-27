[PW Substack] Solar Eclipse and Neptune Entering Aries + Horoscope + Starcast

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

We are in an unusual moment — though it’s typical in that hardly anyone is noticing. While it all seems like “madness as usual,” the forthcoming eclipse heralding Neptune entering Aries is something special.

As you will hear, this includes Mercury and Neptune changing places just as Neptune enters Aries. That this occurs on the Aries Point is saying look for something that may seem too big to understand (Aries Point) with personal implications (more Aries Point) combined with a reversal of some kind (the Mercury-Neptune sign switch) that also may be invisible to ordinary perception (Neptune).

The most important skill we can cultivate now is pattern recognition — that is the realm of the artist and the musician. It’s also the realm of astrology, which is all about seeing patterns in the seeming chaos. Not making up patterns or forcing meaning on them, but observing what is so and what it may represent.

It is crucial at this time to suspend belief and also to suspend disbelief. Any form of believing or refusing to believe gets in the way of direct perception.

Understanding what is happening is not a matter of choosing whose opinion you like the best. Rather, it’s a matter of doing the work of thinking for yourself. Yes, it’s challenging and it’s a lot of responsibility.

Below is the chart for the solar eclipse set for the Eastern U.S. at around dawn on Saturday, March 29.

If you can pick them out, you can see that Mercury and Neptune (just above the horizontal line on the left) are very close, and seem to move in opposite directions. Within hours, they form a conjunction in the last arc minute of Pisces, and then Neptune enters Aries for the first time since 1861. That means that we are entering a whole new reality — of The Awakening.

See chart segment below for a more detailed view that homes in on the Mercury-Neptune thing.

In support of these ideas, I have Starcast (above), a video (below) and a new edition of Planet Waves FM posted early. And if you are curious about how to work with this astrology personally, that’s what FOR THE FAITHFUL — my spring reading — is for.

The eclipse can be found by locating the Moon and the Sun in a conjunction at 9 degrees of Aries. Don’t worry if you don’t “know what the chart means.” See what you can identify in the chart, and then follow my words to see if you can make the connection between the chart and what it might represent.

Here, it’s a little easier to see Mercury retrograde in the first arc minute of Aries and Neptune moving forward in the last arc minute of Pisces (at the bottom of the chart). They form a conjunction at 29 Pisces 59 (the last arc minute of the zodiac) before Neptune enters Aries.

Aries Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs.)

Don’t be too sure of anything; there is not much certainty to go around. The best thing you can be doing for yourself is considering what you want, and making sure you know your top three items. Then, start experimenting with them: active excursions into your plans or endeavors to test the energy. These will serve as probes. These months of your life are an exploration of the possibilities that can manifest in the future if you want them to — and wanting is the operative concept here. This is why you must know. And also know what you don’t want, so that you’ve got that in your sights. In terms of probes and experiments, I am not talking about setting intentions. I am talking about knowing your intentions and then taking tangible and concrete action that will give you live feedback. Then you review, adjust and move forward.

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

Here is the story of how I got into the work.

