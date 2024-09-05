This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you will find this article on your My Account feed on our home page.

Moment of totality: The Moon and Sun pass in front of Chiron on April 8, 2024.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.

Just five months ago, the world experienced a total solar eclipse conjunct Chiron. Exact to the arc minute (1/60th of a degree), this astonishing eclipse cast a shadow that spanned from northern Mexico, diagonally across the United States and into southeastern Canada.

Next year, Chiron will again emerge as a rising star, thanks to a conjunction to Eris that spans from May 27, 2025 through March 19, 2026. The orb of influence, in time, is much wider, and we are experiencing this conjunction now. This is an event with a three-year margin on either side, so we’ve been in it for a while.

For those new to astrology, or my astrology, it’s my position that planetary events do not cause things. Rather, they serve as metaphors, and we witness their actual expressions in the human world within and around us.

This mythic thing…if you can sort this out, note that the Moon, the Sun and Chiron are all located at 19 degrees, 24 minutes of Aries. This was the Aries New Moon of April 8.

So What is Chiron?

Said in as few words as possible, Chiron (a small object orbiting our Sun just beyond Saturn) represents self-actualization. It’s about the challenging, difficult and often painful process of healing the past and growing into who you are. It’s about living through the details of healing rather than merely talking about in broad generalizations.

More than anything, Chiron is about the process through which we grow into wholeness and true maturity.

In our time, the subject matter of Chiron spans from working through family trauma to addressing the psychic fragmentation resulting from overexposure to the image-driven, egotistical digital environment. It’s about standing out and apart in a way that is honest, in parallel with a commitment to service.

The internal growth process that Chiron represents is working to cut through our increasingly superficial culture and put us in contact with who we are on a much deeper and more sincere level of awareness. You could say that Chiron is about finding your soul, which is discovering a process of learning and not a thing. And now that process is being accelerated rapidly.

Chiron on page one of the New York Times, a week after the discovery.

A Discovery that Changed Astrology

The discovery of Chiron on Nov. 1, 1977 by Charles Kowal changed astrology, at least for a while. With the first widely-publicized sighting of a new solar system object since Pluto in 1930, some astrologers immediately went to work trying to discern what it was about. They had very little in the way of precedent for that process; the delineation of Uranus, Neptune and Pluto were largely lost to history.