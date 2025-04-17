[PW Substack] Venus, Mars and the U.S. Pluto Return + Apr. 17 weekly readings

This is Planet Waves on Substack. In-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers please go to your My Account area on our home website to read this column and the associated article. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), of Amherst, Mass.

And so, as Kinsmen, met a Night —

We talked between the Rooms -

Until the Moss had reached our lips -

And covered up - Our names -

Dear Friend and Reader:

I wasn’t planning an article, but I have one for you.

Regarding the events of the past week, people can make excuses about why Harvard allegedly deserves to be disemboweled and defunded by the federal government, but I would ask why the Emily Dickinson Museum qualifies for cancellation.

They have been told that their museum “no longer serves the interest of the United States.”

What interest is that, exactly?

Did Emily come out in favor of the Palestinians?

Will we be witnessing a burn party of her collected works?

Kilmar Ábrego García, a legal U.S. resident with no criminal record, has been deported to a gulag and torture center in El Salvador (apparently still an American client state). We were all told that the point of deportation was to get rid of bad people who are in the United States illegally — and are criminals.

The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the administration must try to get him back; and it’s being ignored. So we have more evidence that the branch of government that is supposed to enforce the law, ignores the law. And who exactly is going to stop them?

Pluto as seen from New Horizons.

This is the U.S. Pluto Return

What exactly are we witnessing? In tonight’s Starcast, I connect these developments to the U.S. Pluto return. That’s not over, though it’s dropped off of the astrological trendy scene before there could be a real discussion about it. And this is what it is: a second American Revolution, this time, against you.

It’s a revolution not against a tyrant king, but waged by a tyrant against the people he has sworn to protect and serve.

Now, most astrologers thought the Pluto return happened in 2022. By one technical measure it did; but the United States Pluto has precessed (not progressed) out to 3 degrees of Aquarius, where transiting Pluto is right now. So we are right in the thick of it and have been for a while. (Progressed U.S. Pluto is right on the Cap/Aqua line, which has been extremely active the past 18 months.)

Pluto has a 248-year cycle, and any event (such as a planetary return) will have an effective span of at least 10% of the cycle (much like the Saturn return of a person can go on for three years and Saturn’s cycle is 29 years). By my estimation, the first sign of the U.S. Pluto return was the Sept. 11 incident, wherein the government blew up its own buildings (which is now safe to discuss on YouTube).

And if you’re paying attention, you can see we are now not in the “post 9/11 world” but rather the world of one 9/11 after the next (including Operation Covid and Operation Clot Shot).

You might say that the 9/11 incident opened a door that has never closed and shows no sign s of closing; we keep waking up to a new form of the same nightmare with no time, space or meager thought of healing from the prior one.

Then people obsess over trauma — missing the most blatant and forceful source. It’s time we wake up and take care of ourselves and one another.

