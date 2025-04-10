[PW Substack] Venus stations direct: weekly horoscope and Starcast

This is Planet Waves on Substack. In-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers please go to your My Account area to read this column. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Sculpture and painting at KNG, the former Albright-Knox Gallery, well worth the trip to Buffalo, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

There are times when you absolutely know something but don’t know how you know. The feeling may be subtle; it may be possible to set aside. And ‘know’ may be too strong of a word; ‘understanding’ might fit your situation better. There may be a cloud of haze around your awareness, or it may seem dim, and you might easily forget as you go through the day. Yet there can be no doubt you’re feeling something. You don’t need to prove anything; you merely need to ask yourself consciously what is happening, and then write down the first thing that comes into your mind before you edit yourself. There is a veil in your mind, and it’s very thin and made mostly of denial. On the other side of that veil you are having a profound recognition about yourself; something bold is taking shape. You may have never felt anything like this before, and it’s likely to feel daunting. Keep feeling.

Michael Frisch, my American Studies professor at SUNY Buffalo, whom I had not seen since graduating in 1986. He is still in action though no longer a professor. Mike is mostly responsible for this work of art , a song of protest on the campus from 1970.

Weekly Horoscope for April 10 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising. Note, more previews are on our YouTube channel .

The Sun's alignment to Chiron may be reminding you of all you think is working against you. Circumstances of your inner and outer life may be churning up your insecurity or past injuries. Yet somewhere amidst the seeming negativity is a message about your potential. There is information coming through the static about the value of honoring your healing process. You have the power to envision yourself as whole and balanced within yourself and your relationships. Yet there is distance to cross between here and there — mostly the distance of inner recognition. If circumstances are insisting or pushing you to do one thing, it’s to be self-aware. And that always requires traveling inward through some pain and chaos as you awaken the parts of you that were previously asleep. If you devote yourself to this journey, it will be worth the experience. If you rise to the occasion, your trust in yourself will be rewarded with a new kind of inner peace and true confidence.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

