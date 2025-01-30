You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Be bold about who you are and what you want. And if you’re in a relationship, be bold about who your partner is and what they want. The two are related, and anything that qualifies as a love affair requires both being steadfastly yourself, and generosity of spirit. I know, such a relationship would be the stuff of legend. And maybe you’d rather be alone. Yet you do relate to others (whatever the context) and I am suggesting that comes with two parts: be real, and advocate for others. You might ask where getting your needs met fits into this description. There is little you can do about that except notice whether it’s happening, and choose to be where you feel good. You cannot ask another person to “meet your needs.” That is ridiculous. They do, or they don’t.

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

Here is the story of how I got into the work.