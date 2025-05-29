[PW Substk] Weekly Horoscope for May 29

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Core, Astrology and Galaxy members can find these readings in the My Account area of the Planet Waves website. Non-subscribing readers and listeners are welcome to make a donation in the spirit of the care, devotion and goodwill that you always find at Planet Waves. Thank you for being part of our community. — efc

Spirit. Photo by Charlie Lemay.

Venus Passing Through the Hot Spot

Dear Friend and Reader:

In this week’s Starcast, I offer my recognition to all who have survived this latest wave of astrology, which I take back to Pluto entering Aquarius in November through the Chiron-Eris conjunction. The various flare-ups of the Hunger Game pattern.

It’s been six months of nonstop everything.

Events of late winter and early spring seem to be left behind in the foggy ruins of time, though we lived through it all — the inner planet retrogrades, the eclipses, the sign-changes and much else.

This was not easy — it was the most tangled planetary bumper car and roller coaster ride I’ve ever seen, combined with standing in a batting cage trying to hit 60 mile-per-hour pitches. At least you may have a better idea where you stand with existence.

Venus With Chiron-Eris and Special Point Zeus

As for Venus, this is an inner planet making local the influences of the distant outer planets. On Sunday, Venus in Aries forms a conjunction with Chiron and Eris and an opposition to Zeus. Here is the chart. There is a lot in here — easier to talk about than to write.

I will describe the role that special point Zeus (455 year orbit, no body) has in the pattern, standing in Libra exactly opposite Chiron-Eris (the hijacked creativity situation). Arlene Kramer wrote that that Zeus represents, “Controlled, directed energy. Machines; creativity; leadership. All things military. Combustion engines. Compulsion. Drive.” Mmmm hummm…

The horoscope below, covering all 12 signs and rising signs, is based on Venus-Chiron-Eris and Jupiter in the last degrees of Gemini. Speaking of Jupiter — it’s now hanging out around degree 28+ (29) of Gemini. Long ago, when there was such a thing as true and false, I gave that a name — the Atlantis Degree. It shows up in a wide diversity of charts, from the sinking of RMS Titanic, to Sept. 11 to Fukushima and a good few others. Here is my coverage from 2011.

I don’t know what this might be about on Planet Deep Fake, but we shall see what we shall see, unless nobody is looking.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Friday night on Planet Waves FM, I will offer a tribute to Planet Waves artist (and my personal photography professor) Charlie Lemay. Check for a Substack email announcement Friday evening with the new show included.

The horoscope is below the paywall. This one feature supports the whole Planet Waves project. Thank you for becoming a paid subscriber.