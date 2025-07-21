PWTV :: Sun Enters Leo. Leo New Moon.
A new Planet Waves TV...right when you were least suspecting it.
Good evening!
I have a new video for you, about the Sun ingressing Leo on Tuesday and the Leo New Moon on Thursday. If you like, please like and upvote! We’re just shy of 5,000 YouTube subscribers. The longer you let it play, the higher our ranking for this particular video. Yes we are gaming the YouTube algo. This is how it’s done. Plus I guarantee that this video is not terrible. It is even probably slightly better than not terrible. And it’s all about our astrology right now.
