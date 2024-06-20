Full Moon at the Temple of Poseidon. Anthony Ayiomamitis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

The Full Moon and Northern Solstice are approaching — two high-energy events that will coincide within one day. In this article, I comment from a few angles, though I want to start with some immediacy: this combination will send some vibrations through consciousness.

Take it easy. Not everyone is going to respond to it well. Others may feel exuberant, energized, extra witchy, extra sexy or just inclined to stay up super-late. This is a moment of revelation, however modest.

Our upcoming solar-lunar opposition is the first of two Full Moons in Capricorn. The second happens in the very last degree, closely conjunct Pluto July 21, just before the Sun enters Leo.

Events, Recycled or Endless

We live in a moment when it seems everything has been turned inside-out, with nothing left to be revealed. Everyone knows everything about everything and every one. There is no news; nothing that happens is new. All events in the public realm are either recycled or never seem to end. What we saw in 2020 was unusually strange, but was comprised of many bits and bobs swept together from past precedent and meticulous planning.

If this were all a movie, few would be interested — and people are losing interest in life as a result. Yet this is the resulting disconnection, which manifests as malaise, ennui, isolation, and the feeling of being invisible, is induced or greatly enhanced by digital conditions. If life feels weird, that’s why.

It’s true that random chance must enter at least some of the many scenarios we see playing out in the world around us. Not everything goes according to the planners’ design (operation ‘covid’ did not go according to plan; it counts as a drill).

Yet with the kinds of staged events we live through and witness in the public realm, it seems difficult to notice anything that happens spontaneously. Even something so wholesome as a ship knocking down a bridge has to include missing critical minutes on the safety data recorder.