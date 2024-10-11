Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Reading of the charts for Helene and Milton
5
Preview
0:00
-11:17

Reading of the charts for Helene and Milton

A discussion of whether the storms were geoengineered. Questions and comments welcome, on the technology of weather mod, and on the charts. Please post resources to further this discussion.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 11, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share
I love these photos of the Paris flood of 1910. I first saw one in a cafe in my neighborhood in the 5th. This looks like it could be nearby — where rive = Rive Gauche.

I’m back with a redux of the hurricane podcast. We could do a study of these charts using asteroids such as Urania (inventions), Industria (industrial activity), Arachne (conspiracy) and a diversity of others on that theme. If you are interested in that, let me know.

Hurricane charts, posted all the way down, are for the storms making landfall — when the eye of the storm reaches land. Consistency in these matters is important for having trustworthy charts.

My original article on the astrology of geoengineering called Here at the Edge of the World. I cover quite a bit about the nuclear problem, which I also develop in the article Notes from Downwind. I cover the Indonesian Banda Aceh Boxing Day earthquake and tsunami of 2004 (the Sumatra quake).

My coverage of the Boxing Day quake and flood is buried somewhere in my Cainer archives. The dates will be late December 2004 and early January 2005. This archive is a real treasure of early Planet Waves writing, with the excitement of a very large audience.

The Titanic sinking also fits the Atlantis Degree schema, and has a lot of Eris and Pluto (both undiscovered at the time).

Here is yesterday’s article. That coaster shot (in NJ not NH) has to be one of the great news photos ever. Check out the sky…it’s a work of art.

Of the Perfect Storm: Were th e Hurricanes Geoengineered?

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Oct 10
Of the Perfect Storm: Were th e Hurricanes Geoengineered?

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re a paying subscriber, please check my post about the Substack billing problem. Thank you. Core members, this article appears on My Account.

Read full story

This week’s horoscopes were incorrectly tagged (in one place it said Oct. 3). We had the right copy, only the wrong headline above the text. We have noted the issue and will be more careful in the future.

[PW Substack] Planet Waves horoscope for Oct. 10, 2024 by Eric Francis

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Oct 10
[PW Substack] Planet Waves horoscope for Oct. 10, 2024 by Eric Francis

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re a paying subscriber, please check my post about the Substack billing problem. Thank you. Core members, this article appears on My Account.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Planet Waves by Eric Francis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
[PW Substack] Planet Waves horoscope for Oct. 10, 2024 by Eric Francis
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Of the Perfect Storm: Were the Hurricanes Geoengineered?
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Now Available: Libra Astrology Studio
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Planet Waves for Oct. 3: The Ring of Fire and the Wake of the Flood
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Video introduction to The Awakening, your 2025 annual reading from Planet Waves
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[Planet Waves on Substack] Tonight on PWFM's Eclipse Program: A Matter of Trust
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Planet Waves Monthly Horoscopes for October 2024
  Eric Francis Coppolino