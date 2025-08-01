Charts for Aries and Leo.

July 31, 2025

Dear Friends Around the World:

These days, I’m busy doing what I keep hearing that people are no longer interested in doing: thoughtful writing.

I’m not trying to raise the fear level when I say that the world is in dire straits right now, as the final inner sanctuary — thought itself — is being delegated to zeros and ones; to algorithms devoid of senses and feelings. You know my short-hairs are standing on end about this. Take five minutes with these headlines and you’ll see why.

If you’re feeling an odd emptiness, a sense of panic, or like meaning is draining from everything, you’re not alone. If you’re feeling confused and disoriented, you’re not the only one. All of my work these days is devoted to addressing this situation.

What, exactly? A few minutes ago, a friend wrote to me:

My friend has a son who is nearly 16. All he does is lie in his room all day looking at his phone. It is incredible. He is good looking, smart, funny, personable. He has nervous ailments. My friend booked his learner's permit test, but he wouldn't go — didn't give a reason, just didn't want to be bothered or was too nervous to do it. He doesn't do anything outside, has no interests, feels ill a lot of the time ... It is really sad. My friend doesn't know what to do with him. He failed first year of high school because he wouldn't go to school.

An American boy not wanting his driver’s license? That’s weird.

Driving used to be the very key to freedom and involvement with the world — the key to independence and adulthood; they key to relationships with girls.

Not interested. He is giving up on the world — as are many people, in ways large and small, bit by bit, piece by piece. You don’t need to be one of them.

This is symbolic of many, many crises in the human condition right now; many places people are just giving up. As an astrologer, I’m here to help you claim back abandoned territory. And I’m here to help guide you into the many new places that are available to explore.

From the Lascaux cave in France, about 15,000 years old

This is Affecting Everyone

While this kid is taking the brunt of the digital crisis, it’s affecting everyone to some extent or another. For me, it manifests as wondering where are the people who want to hang out and talk, outside of a retail environment. I go to the local Farmer’s Market just to be around people; there is no place else to do so.

Then there’s the other side of what this boy is experiencing: the violence of the world, and the obsession with seeing and reading about violence. This can manifest as fear, suspicion, expectation of aggression, or the actual thing — whether mental or physical. Digital is depleting us of our inner identity and inner sanctum; for many, bullying or focusing on it is the only seeming antidote.

Photo by Eric Francis

Grounding, Self Knowledge, Personal Relevance

Everyone else in the middle is wondering what to do. And as time goes on, I’m seeing the value of astrology as a tool for grounding, gaining self-knowledge and finding your personal relevance. This is what’s driving people to smash hundreds of “selfies” onto social media…with the flood of vanity…and so many other issues.

This is a response to desperation. The boys retreat; the girls splash their superficial image around.

Everyone is disoriented now, with events moving at the speed of light. Astrology alone serves as a tool that can penetrate the fog and the chaos. Astrology is no longer a hobby or parlor game. It may be the last vestige of stability and understanding structured change.

The system of signs, houses and planets dates back to the dawn of literacy and has been unchanged for more than 2,400 years. Everything else adds detail. Then, bringing the very best of my talent as a writer and astrologer, I provide you with an analysis and story line you can relate to, and help you get your feet back on solid ground.

You will feel better when you experience this reading — or any of my prepared or custom work.

In case you’re interested, you may pre-order my midyear readings. Because they are in both writing and in video, they are taking a little longer than planned. ChatGPT writes garbage in a matter of seconds; I bring sensitivity, feeling and love to my work.

Here is how to pre-order. Another update soon. This reading is included with the Astrology Pass, which also comes with your chart and a Planet Waves mini-journal and pen.

Your faithful astrologer,

Preorder here. Single and double signs will be available in about two weeks. You will want to hear more than one, and you may share this with friends.