All major news outlets are reporting that Israel has launched a major attack on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, killing commanders and a top nuclear scientist. Israel’s government asserts that this is a matter of preserving its existence. You can follow live coverage on this unlocked New York Times link.

The question for astrology is (as far as I’m concerned): How bad is this? There has been ongoing discussion of bombing Iran since just after 9/11. Iran and the U.S. have a horrid history going back to just after World War II that others know much more about than I do. It is always a pawn, available for sacrifice.

The last thing the world needs now is more war. And at least half the time in any given decade, it involves Israel.

The whole planet is on the edge. Humanity is facing a diversity of crises and the leaders are…busy making war. There is ‘ancient aliens’ mythology about how this is what previously happened on Mars.

War is the ultimate coverup. It’s a total distraction for anyone not in the war zone; and catastrophic for those who are. If humanity wanted to, we could solve every problem, except the first one we would need to address is the tendency toward greed and domination.

About This Chart

Keeping this brief, for now — I had to look around to find the time, which was reported by NPR alone as 3 am local time (in its preview text, not even the article text). I’m surprised any of these journalists hands can type so much as a sentence about this kind of event without including the time.

For the event chart, when you count only the classical objects (planets out to Saturn and the luminaries) we find that the Moon is void of course. All the classical planets are early in their signs, with the exception of Mars, to which the Moon makes no aspect. Also the Moon is in detriment, meaning weak.

This is shorthand for there is no way to know what this is about; the situation can go anywhere. (A void Moon means that there are no new ‘major’ aspects to the Sun or planets as long as the Moon is in its current sign, which is Capricorn).

While I think it’s highly unlikely that anyone is engaging an astrologer to help time these kinds of actions, placing something at the void Moon has a nullifying effect: it can seem like a big deal and then blow out fast. But then some things grow unexpectedly large (the movie Star Wars opened under a void Moon).

When we add in modern planets such as Chiron and Eris, the Moon will eventually pick them up strongly (by square), which is a trigger. The Moon’s last aspect in Capricorn is a trine to Uranus. Both of these describe medium range rather than immediate effects or results; but still I would not count on anything other than immediate reprisal by Iran.

The standout aspects involve Mercury, which was aspecting Ceres (family grief) and the Family Hunger Games pattern across the sky in Capricorn (Pholus is circled in green, along with the Moon).

The Nuclear Axis Chart

The chart that is concerning is the Nuclear Axis, about which I have not done a major article since Notes From Downwind in 2013. There is a central chart for the nuclear issue, whether civilian or military (since they are in effect the same thing). That is the chart for the first self-sustaining atomic reaction.

I have been studying this chart for about 25 years (more if you count its inclusion in Barbara Hand Clow’s book about Chiron). After studying many events in relationship to this chart, I can tell you that when it comes under pressure, the nuclear issue heats up. The most significant primary actor is almost always Saturn.

There are several sensitive spots; the “axis” itself runs through early- to mid-Sagittarius. There is another one in the Moon-Neptune conjunction in the first degrees of Libra. This is on the Aries Point setup (all early cardinal is) and it’s also the location of the massive galaxy M87.

And right now, Neptune in early Aries is opposing its own natal position (and the Moon) in the Nuclear Axis, and Saturn is opposing Neptune and the Moon. I have drawn this in with a green line so it’s easier to see.

Whenever you hear a politician say “nothing is off the table,” what they mean is that the use of nuclear weapons is on the table. My read on this chart is that “nothing is off the table.”

Moon-Neptune in the Axis chart warns that the entire nuclear issue could be a bluff. There is a digital-age rumor to this effect, though the chart affirms this warning. Throughout the nuclear age, deterrence and detente have been the games, and those are often games of bluff.

However, we would seem to be at the outset of a conventional war between two of the major powers of West Asia.

More than that I cannot say; I am sure that people who know more about the geopolitics will have more to add.

