Saturn, Neptune and the Family Hunger Game

Note to Readers — The caption for the top photo was dropped from the main article, Donald’s Cabinet Watched by Ants. Not everyone will recognize the elderly guy on the left. And how I found the photo was funny.

The caption should read: “Noam Chomsky, his wife Valeria Wasserman and Jeffrey Epstein in Harvard Square, in an undated photo released by the Department of Justice. This image comes up first under a search for ‘astrology’ in the Epstein files.” Please see the corrected web edition. Thank you. — efc

A little hot Aries action! Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Aries astrology is now at full-force, and the world is as well. On the eve of Friday’s one-time Saturn-Neptune conjunction, both war and scandal are bubbling up from the Search Engine of Hell and Trump is preparing for what appears to be full-scale war in West Asia. This includes two aircraft carrier battle groups and a diversity of other assets that can deliver bombs and missiles.

Is anyone following what this is about? Did Iran do something that we all missed?

While there troubling news coming along with this astrology, the good news is the potential for self-actualization, awakening and personal growth. This is coming through both the Aries side of the astrology (mostly individual), and the Capricorn side (mostly family).

The two conjunctions happening simultaneously are high contrast events. Conjunctions can be focusing (for example, Jupiter conjunct Chiron, which uses Chiron to focus Jupiter).

Or they can bring together two radically different energies that force a confrontation (Saturn conjunct Neptune). The first will find its expression pretty easily. The second will require work, synthesis, sorting, and a kind of chemistry experiment.

I cover a diversity of angles in the video, audio and article sent out today. Please see th video immediately below.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

Faithfully,

PS — Here is Cat’s Cradle.

