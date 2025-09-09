Greetings from Upstate New York:

Planet Waves customers (Easy Does It, The Awakening, Astrology Studios, etc.) and paid subscribers at any level (either Substack, Core, Astrology, Galaxy) are invited to a Planet Waves Core Community meeting on Zoom at 6 pm EDT, Sunday Sept. 21. All Planet Waves volunteers are also invited — reply for the link.

This is a “save the time and date” announcement.

Customers and subscribers will be sent the meeting details separately. I will respond to questions, and we’ll have the help of an experienced moderator. Bring your questions about current astrology, your personal astrology, any Planet Waves product or the state of the world.

With love,

Your faithful astrolover,