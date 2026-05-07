The scene depicts the port of Wimereux battered by a major Atlantic storm known as Kyrill on Jan. 18, 2007, which caused widespread damage across Northern Europe. I lived in Europe when this storm happened and it was something special. The photo was originally used in The Spiral Door . Photo by Philippe Hugen.

Dear Friend and Reader:



My mind and body need a rest, so I’m going to take one. I’ll be postponing the horoscope I had planned for Thursday until early next week and we’ll take it from there. The letter below includes a discussion of the chart, featuring Mars passing through the Chiron-Eris conjunction.

This includes Thursday’s Starcast and Friday’s Planet Waves FM — my voice needs a break too. I would add that if duty calls and there is a catastrophic event, you will hear from me.

You know this, but my having to add that also tells us something. Yes, I tend to sleep with my boots on. That is the journalist in me: astrologers are a mellower bunch. They like going to Bali and eating dinner in LA hot spots. Journalists, the real ones, can live on sand and stone and wring wine from burrs.

You Are Being Tortured With Uncertainty

Speaking of boots…we now live waiting for the other shoe to drop. We also live in a constant state of not knowing what is true. This is a form of torture — certified. Persistent uncertainty leads to persistent self-doubt. Where exactly is there some solid ground? Well, it would be within you — unless it’s not.

Driving to the post office this morning, the usual Fox News station out of Albany was telling me that maybe there would be peace between the United States and Iran and if not, Trump would resume the bombing with unprecedented ferocity.

More swings in the stock market and the price of oil as the world casino gambles on the fate of the Earth.

Blue Studio, Brussels, 2007.

It’s Impossible to Avoid Existence

Let me be the first to say: this is no way to live. And even if you try to “tune out the news,” the whole society is not doing so and everyone is experiencing the turbulence, the fear, the strange sense of anticipation, if only by osmosis. Note that resistance is not a way to peace. You cannot “avoid politics” in a world where we are subject to it from minute to minute delivered by technology we pay a subscription fee to have in our pocket all the time. (Well, I leave my phone on my desk whenever I can.)

The chart below is for Mars passing through the Chiron-Eris conjunction. It’s timed for Mars conjunct Eris on Tuesday night, so the conjunction spans the entire week.

The Chiron-Eris conjunction (exact March 19 and still in full force and effect) is sensitive to inner planet transits. Recently Ceres, Mercury and Venus have passed through and there is always an earthquake in society. I’ve been watching Mars coming for a while and wondering what this would be about.

If I may, I will propose what I think it could be about. And that is an expression of our potential; a time of not just awakening but awakening to a community of conscience. We could be in a time defined by commitment to healing and not obsession over trauma. A time of broadening our minds and thinking in new ways. And perhaps this is happening somewhere. But how would we know? I am eager to hear from you, if so.

What we get in this chart is the appearance of Transpluto on the lunar South Node. Transpluto makes one of its most interesting appearances in an article we sent out earlier this week, about the phrase The Medium is the Message. Everyone has heard this without really stopping to ask what it means. I give my best explanation in the article. In essence it means, “Notice what your environment is doing to you.”

A sample of history: McLuhan tells radio broadcasters that Sputnik is “Peanuts” and “Buck Rogers stuff” compared to what is coming.

Looking At Ourselves in the Mirror Backwards Through Binoculars

Of Transpluto, I wrote: “Its quality is like looking at something through the wrong end of binoculars. Imagine bird watching that way; you would never know what you’re looking at. The Uranus-Transpluto conjunction points to the main problem that the concept will encounter: that of closed-mindedness, limited thinking and lack of curiosity (all described by Transpluto).”

So put that on the South Node and it’s like we’re looking at ourselves through binoculars turned backwards. We as individuals and we as a society; we, as defined by all that fancies itself political.

With Uranus now in Gemini, joining that most unusual thing Sedna (square the lunar nodes), there is a message that goes a little like, “Paying attention and seeing the patterns is now no longer a philosophical matter. It’s a matter of survival, of sanity, of your ability to navigate your life.” Sedna in Taurus (1966-2025) was about the physical environment. Sedna in Gemini is about the mental environment. Uranus conjunct Sedna in Gemini is about increasing turbulence in the mental environment.

Said another way, when you’re driving, look at the road. When it’s foggy, slow down. It’s rather foggy right now.

Please have a look at my article on the astrology of McLuhan’s central idea. After long, long practice, I consider myself one of the most fluent translators of what are necessary and humane thought-forms about how technology impacts humanity and the human known as you.

Article Comes with a Video Presentation

The McLuhan Institute thought highly enough of it to make it an official publication, a first in the history of astrology and media studies. It’s a fantastic chart reading and it comes with a video to make it easy to see what the chart is about.

I’ll catch you next week, most likely Tuesday evening right before this chart, er, springs to life — though note, it’s already coming into focus. Hopefully, you won’t hear from me before then, if you know what I mean.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

The First New Book about Chiron in Many Years

PS — The first new book about Chiron in many years is now available, and I wrote it. Maybe you didn’t see the email. It’s easy to read because it compiles 30 years of my writing on the subject, from 1996 to present — a collection of about 30 articles. Many have not seen the light of day since the 20th century. It’s available with a 90-minute class on the Chiron-Eris conjunction. Here is where you will find The Chironian. Here you may find The Chironian bundled with the class, Chiron and Eris: Opposing Forces in Astrology, at a very special price. Both are included with the Astrology Pass and the Galaxy Pass.