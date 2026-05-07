Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Bob Denk's avatar
Bob Denk
1h

It's like there's a million things to say, but how do you say it? Certainly, many are now focused on the Strait of Hormuz, but tensions between my work and home life are what's actually driving me nuts. I know ultimately that they are part the same experience. Often the advice of the Tarot might be to Keep Your Head Down and Do Nothing. We notice the president is not taking this advice.

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Susan Blais's avatar
Susan Blais
2h

Glad you’re taking a break Eric. We all need this, especially in these turbulent times.

Re your statement about a time of commitment to healing instead of obsessing about trauma, I see this around me and try to contribute to it every day, by sowing love instead of hate, calm instead of hysteria, possibilities instead of entrapment.

I’ve been through many times of extreme turbulence and because of it learned to follow my inner gyroscope, which helps me get back to balance after the many knocks and shocks of life. I believe we all have a mechanism like this, and if we seek it we shall find.

Despite all the chaos I retain a strong foundation of optimism about the future. We humans seem to need coming to the brink of extinction now and then to awaken to our true power and potential.

Hope you get deep rest and restoration, and that we don’t hear from you till after that.🙏🏼🔥❤️‍🔥

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