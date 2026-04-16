Venus-Jupiter conjunction of summer 2025. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good morning,

You may be familar with my ongoing work on the Family Hunger Game pattern in Capricorn/Aries. I’m now researching the 2026 midyear reading, which I intend to focus on family constellation material that arises from considering the pattern.

If you would be open to an interview or two about this branch of personal material and how you work with it, I would love to hear from you. This will be a slow, patient discussion, much like therapy itself. We will map the ideas from what you’ve learnd as a therapist (your piece) against the planetary patterns described in the article linked above (my piece).

I have some training and experience in Internal Family Systems through my concurrent education in Hakomi Therapy, where I worked directly with Ron Kurtz. I rely on this branch of my education every day.

Thank you in advance for your collaboration and support of my readers and clients.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

“When a complex system is far from equilibrium, small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the capacity to shift the entire system to a higher order.”